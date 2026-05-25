Julio Cesar Chavez’s Family Spirals Deeper Into Legal Trouble After Second Son’s Arrest

Three months ago, as he appeared at the Desert Diamond Arena to support Eduardo Nunez during the title unification bout against Emanuel Navarrete, Julio Cesar Chavez could hardly have imagined the situation his family would soon face.

Reports now indicate his younger son, former WBC Youth Intercontinental Welterweight Champion Omar Chavez, has been arrested by police on charges of domestic violence.

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“Omar Chávez, the boxer son of Mexican legend Julio César Chávez, was arrested in Culiacán, Sinaloa, in a domestic violence case, marking the latest legal crisis for one of the most famous families in Latin American boxing,” read the detailed report from The Latin Times.

Authorities reportedly detained Chavez, 36, on May 20 after an early-morning arrest in Culiacan, before transferring him to Aguaruto Prison under custody of the State Preventive Police.

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Mexico’s National Detention Registry allegedly logged the arrest at 8:53 a.m. local time.

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Chavez vs Jacobs, Dec 20, 2019 Phoenix, AZ, USA Julio Cesar Chavez Sr looks on prior to the super middleweight bout between Julio Cesar Chavez Jr not pictured and Daniel Jacobs not pictured in their super middleweight bout at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Jacobs won via fifth round TKO after Chavez quit in his corner. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 20.12.2019 21:16:08, 13822397, NPStrans, Boxing, Talking Stick Resort Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 13822397

“Security sources said Chávez had been accused of assaulting his partner and had failed to appear for previous court summonses,” the report added.

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Given Omar Chavez’s ties to one of the country’s most recognizable sporting families, the arrest is likely to cause significant attention.

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Particularly, the story could gain even more traction because it arrives while Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.’s elder son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., continues to battle his own legal troubles.

The 40-year-old, whose career has been defined by long absences and a series of setbacks, including a loss to Canelo Alvarez, suffered a ten-round defeat against Jake Paul last June.

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The Chavez saga takes another troubling turn

Weeks after losing to Paul, the situation escalated when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Chavez Jr. in Los Angeles.

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American authorities claimed Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. remained in the U.S. beyond his tourist visa period and that he provided false information on a green card application. Authorities also said he was subject to a Mexican warrant tied to organized crime and arms trafficking allegations.

However, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s legal team and family denied any involvement in the allegations and said they were overstated.

After his deportation to Mexico in August 2025, Chavez Jr. was taken into custody in Sonora. Later reports emerged that he was released while awaiting trial. His legal team said prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence to support the case.

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That broader backdrop now adds another layer of scrutiny to Omar Chavez’s situation.

Hailed among boxing’s all-time greats, Chavez Sr. remains one of the most beloved figures in Mexican sports.

For fans, seeing both of his sons face legal challenges has been difficult to process.

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Both Chavez Jr. and Omar failed to reach the heights their father attained. Still, the former at least managed to win a world title and share the ring with some of the biggest names of his era.

Omar Chavez, on the other hand, has only a regional title to his credit. Fighting mostly in Mexico, he made his professional debut in December 2006 and remained active through his early years, capturing the WBC Youth Intercontinental title.

But the momentum faded quickly. By 2017, consecutive defeats halted his progress, and he later stepped away from boxing for three years before returning in 2021, only to suffer another setback.

After last January’s loss to Misael Rodriguez, he returned this January and defeated Jose Manuel Torres on his elder brother’s card.

Whether the latest controversy impacts Omar Chavez’s career remains to be seen, but it has once again placed one of boxing’s most famous families under an uncomfortable spotlight.