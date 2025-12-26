Junto Nakatani vs. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

By now, it is clear why Junto Nakatani is fighting on the co-main event of The Ring V: Night of the Samurai. His ambition to become a four-weight champion has placed him firmly in ‘The Monster’s crosshairs. With all eyes firmly set on a historic all-Japanese clash with Inoue, who headlines the DAZN-streamed event, Nakatani aims to make a compelling case for his move to 122 pounds.

“I want to exceed expectations with my performance,” Nakatani told DAZN, and he hopes to announce his arrival with a win over an equally ambitious and driven opponent who remains unbeaten. Twenty-five-year-old Sebastian Hernandez Reyes has challenges of his own to address. Having fought largely on the sidelines thus far, the Tijuana native is eager to make a breakthrough. So whose night will it be? Will Junto Nakatani, who held the unified bantamweight title until recently, breeze past the powerful Mexican, or will he suffer an unimaginable setback? Let’s go through a few details before the fight unfolds at Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena.

Predicting Junto Nakatani vs. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes: Who has better stats and a record?

Fighting for nearly a decade, Nakatani’s storied career needs little introduction. After securing wins across mainland Japan, he captured his first world title five years after making his professional debut. Ever since, his journey has been marked by title defenses and moves up in weight to claim new belts. Earlier in June, Nakatani stopped Ryosuke Nishida in the sixth round to add the IBF and The Ring titles to his WBC championship.

Still unbeaten, Nakatani has scored 24 knockouts in 31 wins, giving him an impressive 77% knockout rate.

Sebastian Reyes, on the other hand, has been fighting professionally since 2020, the year Nakatani won the flyweight title. Fighting out of San Diego, California, Reyes, like his 27-year-old rival, boasts an unbeaten record. What sets him apart is the sheer power he brings into the ring. With 90% of his fights ending inside the distance, Reyes enters with clear intentions to fight and not merely survive.

Junto Nakatani vs. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

In terms of size and reach, Nakatani and Reyes match up evenly. Reyes stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimeters) tall, while “Big Bang” Nakatani is an inch shorter at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters). However, Nakatani holds the reach advantage, measuring 67 inches (170 centimeters) compared to Reyes’s 65 inches (165 centimeters).

For his last bout against Nishida, Nakatani weighed 117.5 pounds. In comparison, Sebastian Reyes tipped the scales at 122 pounds during the final weigh-in for his fight against Azat Hovhannisyan.

The official weigh-in results for the bout are as follows:

Nakatani – 121.6 pounds

Reyes – 120.8 pounds

Fight prediction

There appears to be near unanimity: Sebastian Reyes enters as a heavy underdog. Few believe he can derail the Nakatani juggernaut. That said, as a confident boxer with explosive power, Reyes possesses a puncher’s chance to deliver a historic upset.

Standing opposite him is one of the sport’s most technical craftsmen. Built on sound fundamentals, Nakatani is renowned for his razor-sharp precision and elite ring IQ. Expect him to control the action early and methodically move toward a decisive finish as Reyes gradually breaks down.

Both fighters have compelling reasons to win. For Reyes, the birth of his second child a few months ago has provided added motivation to persevere and succeed. A victory could open doors to bigger matchups and higher paydays. For Nakatani, it is about legacy. “I’m determined to win the fight on December 27. This victory will serve as a catalyst to reach greater heights and to become the world champion in the junior featherweight division,” he stated.

Ultimately, it may come down to whose hunger burns stronger.