Katie Taylor Callout Unheard as Claressa Shields and Boxing World Blast Alycia Baumgardner

Alycia Baumgardner extended her dominant stretch at 130 pounds with another title defense. On MVP’s (Most Valuable Promotions) debut show with ESPN, she defeated South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin. The focus now shifts to her next move. Baumgardner has expressed interest in a matchup against champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Speaking after the fight, she made that intent clear.

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“I want to fight, Katie Taylor; Amanda Serrano, what’s up?” She told Ariel Helwani post-fight.

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However, that response naturally led to the next question: what happens to the Caroline Dubois fight? The two have been at odds for some time now, and their online back-and-forth has drawn considerable attention. Baumgardner, however, seemingly dismissed the idea.

“I’m a piranha,” she said. “That’s (Dubois) a guppy. Get her out of here.”

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Earlier, in the ring, an entertaining duel saw the unified super featherweight titlist stay in control against Re Shin. The visitor proved her toughness, something even Baumgardner later acknowledged, as she was pushed onto the back foot in the later rounds.

Imago NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Alycia Baumgardner stands in the corner after knocking down Elhem Mekhalednot pictured, during their fight for Baumgardner s WBC, WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles and the vacant WBA junior lightweight title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on February 04, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire BOXING: FEB 04 Baumgardner vs Mekhaled Icon23020413211

But the champion’s precision and timing ultimately made the difference, earning her a wide win. While one judge scored it 99-91 in her favor, the remaining two had it 98-92 each. Over a 12-month span, that marks Baumgardner’s third title defense. That likely explains why she is now targeting Taylor and Serrano – matchups she believes could elevate her further.

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Meanwhile, her post-fight remarks quickly sparked reactions across the boxing world. Dubois fired back, while Claressa Shields also weighed in.

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Dubois and Shields turn up the heat on Alycia Baumgardner

“Dragged that poor woman down to 130, made her fight at a time she has never fought before, and still couldn’t do nothing!” Dubois wrote. The Englishwoman’s reaction stems from Re Shin’s recent fights, including one against her. On both occasions, the South Korean competed at the lightweight limit. While she stepped down for the Baumgardner fight, the move raises a fair question: wouldn’t she have known the weight restrictions – which she met during the final weigh-in – while signing the contract?

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Claressa Shields’s response took a broader angle. “Remove my name from these girls’ vocabulary, 🗣️ fkn amateurs!!!!!! I didn’t see, not even 10% of my skill tonight,” she said. To some, Baumgardner’s performance may have fallen short of expectations. Calling it amateur, however, could be a stretch.

Other voices followed with contrasting takes. Professional fighter, trainer, and media personality Greg Hackett was more blunt in his view: “NO WAY SHE KEEPS UP WITH DUBOIS.” Sean Zittel, however, offered a different perspective. “I see a lot of people on the TL say Baumgardner loses to Dubois. Idk…she beat their two common opponents (Harper, Shin) by much more decisive margins,” he wrote.

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Baumgardner previously defeated Terri Harper and Bo Mi Re Shin – two opponents against whom Caroline Dubois had closely contested fights – by KO and UD, respectively. That comparison has led some to question why many still view Dubois as having an edge over Baumgardner.

A fan also expressed displeasure over Baumgardner’s call-out of Katie Taylor: “Fkn KT is 40 yrs old lol. …” That point adds another layer to the discussion. Baumgardner’s callout may carry appeal, but it also raises questions about timing and practicality.

With the Irish boxing legend stating she has one fight left before retirement, the chances of a matchup between the two appear slim. That leaves Serrano as the more realistic option, unless Baumgardner decides to move up a division and challenge Dubois for the lightweight titles.