Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr. Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Reach, Weight, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Keno Marley Machado, or more commonly Keno Marley, hopes to make his mark in the professional ranks. But fortune hasn’t been on his side so far. After seeing two scheduled fights fall through, he now gets a third attempt to make a debut. Will this finally be the moment when everything aligns for him? The 25-year-old two-time Olympian from Brazil is set to face Baltimore, Maryland-born Diarra Davis Jr. in what will officially mark his first professional outing. As one of the standout amateurs signed by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Marley carries not only personal ambition but also the expectations of a nation that has long excelled in combat sports.

His professional journey, however, begins with a difficult test. Diarra Davis Jr., if social media posts are correct, trains younger athletes. At 35, the American enters with fewer accolades. But given his maturity, will he prove too seasoned and too durable for the Brazilian prospect to crack on debut? Or will Keno Marley rise to the occasion, validate the confidence invested in him, and start his career on a winning note? Let’s look at how both fighters compare.

Predicting Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr.: Who has better stats and a record?

In terms of professional credentials, there is barely a comparison to draw. Davis Jr. enters with three fights on his record, all of which took place in 2025. One of these contests ended in a unanimous-decision loss, while his two victories give him a respectable 50% knockout rate.

Marley, a third sergeant in the Brazilian Army, brings a deep and decorated amateur resume. His Olympic campaigns in Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024) saw him eliminated by eventual gold medalists on both occasions. In Tokyo, he was defeated in the quarterfinals by Britain’s Ben Whittaker, now one of the most talked-about contenders at light heavyweight. Four years later in Paris, Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov ended his run in the round of eight.

Keno Marley vs. Diarra Davis Jr.: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

As with many fighters on the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua undercard, full reach measurements for Marley and Davis Jr. remain unavailable. Their heights, however, offer some insight. Marley stands 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm), giving him a slight advantage over Davis Jr., who measures 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm).

Earlier this year, ahead of his bout against Bradley Olmeda, which he ultimately lost, Davis Jr. weighed in at 175 pounds.

Fight prediction

Despite Davis Jr.’s professional experience, many observers are leaning toward Marley to hand the American his second career loss. The reasoning is straightforward: age, recent activity, and skill level all tilt in the Brazilian’s favor. Marley’s amateur pedigree suggests he will approach the fight with technical discipline rather than reckless aggression. So fans should expect a measured performance, sharp jabs, precise combinations, and distance control, rather than an overly flashy debut.

For Davis Jr., a win over a highly touted Olympian would be a valuable addition to his resume, especially at a stage where opportunities may become less frequent.

Between the Olympian and the seasoned fighter-trainer, who do you think walks away with the victory?