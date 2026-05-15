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Keyshawn Davis Issues Bold Ukraine Callout to Vasyl Lomachenko After Comeback Reports Go Viral

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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May 15, 2026 | 1:47 AM EDT

HomeBoxing

Keyshawn Davis Issues Bold Ukraine Callout to Vasyl Lomachenko After Comeback Reports Go Viral

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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May 15, 2026 | 1:47 AM EDT

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Following a year that saw him bounce between championships and controversies, Keyshawn Davis has rebuilt momentum with a stoppage win over Jamaine Ortiz. While pushing toward another title shot, he’s looking to keep that run alive.

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That trajectory has already put bigger names in his sights. The most striking target so far is Vasyl Lomachenko, who recently ended a roughly 12-month retirement.

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“Loma, fight me for your first fight back,” Davis said while speaking with reporters. “Come on, let’s do it, Loma. Fight me, Lomachenko. I’ll come to Ukraine. I’ll go to Ukraine, you know what I’m saying.”

Pressed on the idea of the matchup, Davis didn’t step back from the moment.

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“Loma, you are a legend,” he replied. “You know what I’m saying. I’m going to start by saying that. You’re a legend.”

But the tone shifted quickly as Davis made his intent clearer, pointing to another fighter from Lomachenko’s homeland.

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“But if you decide to fight me, I’m knocking you out just like (Denys) Berinchyk. Those are facts.”

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The call-out landed just a day after reports of Lomachenko’s return surfaced, adding to the surprise around Davis’ timing. Still, the move doesn’t exist in isolation.

Davis is coming off the Ortiz stoppage and is already scheduled to face Nahir Albright in Norfolk, keeping his own title pursuit active while bigger opportunities loom in the background.

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Keyshawn Davis keeps his foot on the gas

That positioning explains the wider strategy. Davis isn’t just chasing names for attention. He’s working his way through the division.

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He sits fourth in the IBF rankings at 140 pounds and holds the number one contender spot in the WBO rankings, where close friend Shakur Stevenson currently owns the belt.

Given that connection and Stevenson’s likely path, a Davis-Stevenson clash still feels far away. That leaves Davis mapping out other routes that keep him in the championship conversation.

One of those routes has already been tested. Right after the Ortiz win, Davis called out Devin Haney for a potential welterweight fight.

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Months later, he also turned his attention to WBO lightweight champion Abdullah Mason, keeping his name circulating across multiple divisions.

At a press conference tied to the Top Rank-DAZN partnership, Davis made his stance clear.

“I want to fight you this year,” Davis told the Mason. “I want to fight you this year. You want to fight me this year? He keeps talking about whenever. I want to fight you this year. Can we make it happen this year? Are we going to make it happen this year?”

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“I’m pulling teeth trying to get him to fight me. Do y’all see this sh-t? I’m pulling his teeth right now,” he added. “Are we going to fight? Can you make it? Look at you. You’re bigger than me. Bigger than me. I’m about to go. I’m trying to go to 147 to fight Devin Haney, the champion. Bigger than me.”

Against that backdrop, a Lomachenko fight naturally fits into Davis’ long game. A win over a proven Hall of Fame name would instantly change how he’s viewed in the division.

Lomachenko, long regarded as one of the most skilled boxers of his era, stepped away from the sport after stopping George Kambosos Jr. to win the IBF title.

For a stretch, he was linked to potential comeback fights, including talk of a Gervonta Davis matchup, before ultimately announcing his retirement.

Now, just as quickly as he stepped away, Lomachenko has re-entered boxing’s spotlight. But at 38, questions naturally follow about what version of him will return.

And that uncertainty is exactly what makes Davis’ call-out so compelling and what makes the idea of it so dangerous if it ever becomes real.

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Jaideep R Unnithan

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Jaideep R. Unnithan is a Senior Boxing Writer at EssentiallySports and one of the division’s most trusted voices. Since joining in October 2022, he has brought a deep love for the sport into every story, whether reporting on live bouts with the ES LiveEvent Desk or unpacking the legacy of fighters from different eras as part of the features desk. Trained under EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program, which is a specialized training initiative designed to refine top writers' skills through mentorship and advanced sports journalism techniques, Jaideep’s writing reflects a quiet authority shaped by two years of covering boxing’s flashpoints and fault lines. He is drawn to the warrior code of legends like Alexis Argüello and Marvin Hagler, while also staying attuned to the promise of rising stars like Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Jaideep has a special fascination with Naoya Inoue’s old-school grit. Beyond writing, he reads widely, a habit that sharpens his storytelling, whether he’s tracing the rhythm of a classic fight or preparing his next ringside dispatch. Before joining EssentiallySports, Jaideep worked as a client manager and team manager in corporate roles, bringing strong organizational and communication skills to his journalistic career. He has also completed notable certifications, including a Non-Fiction Book Writing Workshop.

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