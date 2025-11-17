Keyshawn Davis Joins Shakur Stevenson in Pop Icon’s Boxing Stable

After a brief lull, Keyshawn Davis is back in the news. The former lightweight champion grabbed major headlines following a string of untoward incidents that took place outside the ring. Still, with the year coming to an end, he appears to be taking measures that should put his career back on track before it’s too late. And the first may have pleased a few. For he joined the famous stable of J. Prince, the legendary hip-hop manager who has been managing, among others, the career of Davis’ close friend Shakur Stevenson.

Keyshawn Davis kicked in the new year with a bang. On February 14, Valentine’s Day, he defeated Denys Berinchyk for the WBO’s lightweight belt. However, things went downhill when he marched off to defend his title against rival Edwin De Los Santos. The bout caved in after Davis failed to make weight. As a result, he was stripped of his title. Later, the post-fight incident where he joined his brother during an altercation with former opponent Nahir Albright resulted in further ignominy.

A major management shake-up for Keyshawn Davis

Boxing account Pound For Pound shared an update. Featuring a photo where Keyshawn Davis could be seen standing alongside J Prince, the caption on the post read, “🚨Keyshawn Davis announces he has officially signed with J Prince ✍🏾😳.” The news seemingly enthused a few.

A few more interesting reports emerged. Another outlet featured a screenshot of Davis’ message. As it appears, while speaking with J. Prince, he expressed an interest in a rematch against Nahir Albright. The two first fought back in October 2023. Davis won by a majority decision. But the decision was later overturned when he reportedly tested positive for banned substances.

After a two-year layoff, Albright returned to face Davis’ brother, Kelvin Davis, on the same card where Keyshawn and De Los Santos were supposed to fight. Albright defeated Kelvin by a majority decision. Later a scuffle broke out between Albright and the Davis brothers, resulting in a police intervention.

Davis tweeted, “In a perfect world me coming back #Jan31st on the @ShakurStevenson card in NY facing #Albright.⭐️” So joining Prince’s management could pave the way for his much-anticipated return.

J Prince’s magic touch in boxing

It’s been quite an eventful journey for Keyshawn Davis, who made his professional debut four years ago on the Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders card. After fighting on the sidelines, Davis, an Olympic silver medalist like Shakur Stevenson, finally gained the recognition he deserved when he knocked out Gustavo Lemos in front of a home crowd in Norfolk.

But it was the fourth-round knockout of Berinchyk that catapulted Davis’s fame and made him an A-lister in a division stacked by Gervonta Davis and Stevenson.

While known across the music world, J Prince has considerable experience in handling well names from the boxing world. His resume includes Floyd Mayweather and Andre Ward. The 50-0 boxing great joined J Prince early in his career, and their management relationship lasted for four years. Likewise, Ward hired Prince’s services after his 2004 Olympic feat.

A few reports suggest a possible move to Matchroom Boxing once Davis’ contract with current promoters Top Rank is over. So joining J. Prince could be the big breakthrough he had been looking forward to.

