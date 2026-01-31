Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

In a few hours, the eyes of the boxing world will turn to Madison Square Garden. A high-stakes Ring VI card brings two of the sport’s most recognizable names to fight for the light-welterweight titles. While most of the attention will be on the thrilling main event between Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez, diehard fans will also watch the co-main closely, as the outcome could shape the 140-pound division’s landscape.

The ten-round non-title bout pits former lightweight champion and Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis against contender Jamaine Ortiz. Fans and pundits are watching closely after Davis’s challenging year as a first-time titleholder. Many are asking: will he redeem himself on a big stage and carve a fresh legacy? Ortiz, meanwhile, has his own ambitions. A win over a prominent name like Davis could bring him closer to a title shot. So who has the better prospects tonight? Here’s a breakdown of how the two match up.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Who has better stats and a record?

While the co-main fight is as much about ambition as it is about pedigree, experience plays a big role. Fighting professionally for nearly a decade, Ortiz has a clear experience edge over Davis, who has been active only since 2021. The 26-year-old Norfolk native, however, makes up for it with an unbeaten record and impressive output.

With 13 professional wins, Davis remains undefeated, and nearly 69% of his victories have come by knockout. Ortiz, by comparison, has fought 23 times, suffering two losses – both to stars Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez – and recording one draw. Ten of his 20 wins came by knockout, giving him a 50% KO rate.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Unlike the headline fight, where the fighters are physically similar, Davis vs. Ortiz presents a clear contrast. Standing 5-foot-9 (175 cm), Davis is an inch taller than Ortiz, who measures 5-foot-8 (173 cm), and he also holds a one-inch reach advantage – 70 inches to Ortiz’s 69.

Both fighters weighed in at 139.2 pounds for this 140-pound bout. By comparison, in their previous fights, Davis weighed 134.3 pounds against Denys Berinchyk, while Ortiz tipped the scales at 143.8 pounds against Ambiorix Bautista last August.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Fight prediction and style breakdown

Unlike in the headline fight, Davis enters as the clear favorite over Jamaine Ortiz. Few expect Ortiz to stage an upset, despite Davis dealing with controversies like being stripped of his lightweight belt and a subsequent layoff.

The confidence in Davis stems from his sheer technical excellence. If Shakur Stevenson is known as a defensive genius, Davis is a step further. He can deliver a defensive masterclass while also carrying real power, reflected in his strong strike rate.

Timing, defensive skill, and composure under pressure give his style shades of Floyd Mayweather. Expect Davis to rely on a stiff jab, targeted body shots, and shoulder rolls to disrupt Ortiz’s rhythm. Most significantly, he is comfortable fighting both inside and outside.

Ortiz, in contrast, is a classic aggressive pressure fighter. The 29-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts, is highly athletic and fast, often closing the distance with explosive footwork and surprising opponents with multiple rapid jabs or a hard rear hand. As seen in the Teofimo fight, Ortiz can switch to southpaw, though it remains unclear whether he will challenge Davis’s natural left-handed style.

Prediction

Ortiz has a strong chin and should last the distance. But Davis’s superior technique, versatility, and activity are likely to earn him a win by unanimous decision or a closer majority verdict in a competitive matchup.