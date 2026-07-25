“Knocked Fake Nikola Jokic Out”: Anthony Joshua’s Comeback Win Stuns Oscar Nominated Actress and Fans

Anthony Joshua lived up to the billing of the card that unfolded at the Jeddah Superdome in Riyadh tonight. Billed as “The Comeback,” the event promoted by Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions featured a stunning reversal of fortune in the bout AJ headlined alongside Kristian Prenga.

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The Albanian shocked everyone by knocking down the former unified heavyweight champion twenty seconds into the opening round—then seconds later another knockdown followed. However, the 36-year-old held on and saw the round to the end. Entering the second stanza, however, Anthony Joshua answered back by dropping Prenga with a sharp flurry. A massive right hand from AJ and the fight was over at 2:34 of the second round. While the thunderous knockout win elicited wild reactions in the arena, the English heavyweight’s second-round surge generated considerable buzz on social media as well, with many celebrities commenting alongside fans.

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Coming off a knockout victory over Jake Paul last December, Joshua faced a major personal setback when he lost two of his close friends and team members in a tragic car accident. Shaken by the grief, there were concerns over Joshua’s future.

That made the early knockdown even more significant, as it came during his first fight since the tragedy.

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With talks around the showdown against Tyson Fury gaining momentum, AJ eventually made a return, with Pulev widely considered a warm-up for the former heavyweight champion. With a slight size advantage, Joshua entered the fight as the favorite.

Yet, defying expectations, the Albanian, whose record now reads 20-2, caught everyone off guard when his uppercut connected with Joshua and dropped him to the canvas. Though he stood up and smiled, beating the referee’s count, AJ looked visibly embarrassed by the shocking turn of events.

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But he soon regrouped. Prenga’s inexperience against tier-1-level opponents may have helped Joshua, as he failed to capitalize on the knockdown and promptly moved into a shell, handing the momentum to the former world champion.

With twenty-four seconds remaining in the second round, Joshua mounted the final attack. Forcing Prenga into a corner, he launched a one-two combination that immediately dropped the Albanian onto the ropes. He could never beat the count.

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Speaking with Ade Oladipo during the in-ring post-fight interview, AJ didn’t waste any time and called out Tyson Fury.

While the expected move reassured some who had been looking forward to the Fury showdown, the fact that Joshua recovered from being knocked down and then scored a decisive knockout of his own became the talk of social media.