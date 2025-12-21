KSI Hilariously Roasts Jake Paul and Andrew Tate With Savage Jab After Their Losses

A strange twist of fate saw both Jake Paul and Andrew Tate suffer losses in back-to-back nights. A career-second for Paul and a first for Tate. In Miami, Paul lost in the sixth round when Anthony Joshua knocked him out and broke his jaw. Meanwhile in Dubai, Tate saw his boxing ambitions come crashing down as Chase De Moor clinched a closely contested decision to win Misfit Boxing’s heavyweight title. The bouts unfolded across two different continents. Yet they struck common ground by providing merry laughter to an archrival back home in England.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

KSI found it hard to suppress his excitement. Despite having a partnership with Logan Paul, he has never shied away from calling out Logan’s younger brother, Jake, with whom he shares no love lost. A similar dynamic exists in his relationship with Andrew Tate. If the misery of foes can ever be a source of immense joy, one need only look at KSI’s posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSI grins as Jake Paul and Andrew Tate come up short

First came the dejected faces of Jake Paul and Andrew Tate. The expression Paul wore as Anthony Joshua cornered him and unleashed the knockout punch has since gone viral. For KSI, it brought immense pleasure. Likewise, Tate’s gloomy reaction when the result was announced prompted KSI to remark, “Christmas came early 😭.”

Earlier, while speaking about two of his wishes, a win for his favorite football club, Arsenal, and Tate getting knocked out, KSI had hoped for a perfect weekend. His prayers were partially answered. While the Gunners secured a victory over Everton, Tate avoided the fate that befell Jake Paul in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, KSI could not help but exclaim, “This is the best weekend I’ve had this year omg.” An X account that frequently shares updates related to KSI posted a short clip in which he could be seen jumping with excitement as the results of the Misfits Mania headliner on The Fight Before Christmas in Dubai were announced.

A regular presence in the Misfits Boxing crossover scene, Chase De Moor, a former footballer, became the promotion’s heavyweight champion last November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Old feuds, new fuel: KSI, Paul, and Tate

Though largely confined to online sparring, the rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul is well-documented. The English YouTuber, who found greater success as a boxing promoter and entrepreneur than as a fighter, most recently suffered a loss to Tommy Fury, who had previously defeated Paul as well.

Last year, issuing an ultimatum to Paul, he said, “Today I will be making my final offer. May 2025. It gives you all the time in the world to be ready, and we can do it in America, just to make you that bit happier… 185 lbs. is my final offer; take it or leave it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Things grew murkier last month when reports suggested that Tate had replaced KSI as Misfits Boxing’s new CEO. KSI and Mams Taylor co-founded the crossover boxing promotion in 2022. Recalling his rivalry with KSI, Tate revealed how the latter’s remarks on social media from a few years ago led to open friction.

With that in mind, KSI may have ample reason to gloat as he watches two of his bitter rivals suffer setbacks in the ring. Do you think the time is now ripe for a Jake Paul-KSI matchup?