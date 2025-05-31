Kyrone Davis vs. Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez Prediction: Full Breakdown of Records, Measurements & KO Ratios

PBC and Amazon Prime have come up with an intriguing card that’s all set to unfold at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Headlined by the Caleb Plant–Jose Resendiz fight, the event features an array of bouts that promise to rivet both the spectators and the viewers spread across the globe. Understandably, the focus will be on the Plant-Resendiz fight and the ten-round battle between Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna.

However, the May 31 show, which, among others, marks Curmel Moton‘s second fight this year, has a matchup that has all the ingredients necessary to make a great duel. Over ten rounds, middleweights WBA number 1 ranked Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez and top contender Kyrone Davis will battle it out. So, before the duo slug it out on May 31, let’s see how the two stack up against each other.

Kyrone Davis vs. Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez: Who Has the Edge in Stats, Records, and Size?

When compared to the 27-year-old Cuban-born fighter, ‘Shut It Down’ Davis seems to have more experience. Hernandez turned professional in 2022. Like most Cuban boxers, he had an extensive amateur career that saw him win gold medals at the Belgrade and Tashkent World Championships. So with 7 professional fights, all secured through knockouts, the Rhode Island resident boasts a 100% KO record. Davis, on the other hand, has had a mixed bag of a run that saw him suffer defeats, the most famous being the 2021 loss to David Benavidez. Overall, out of the 22 fights he has participated in thus far, he emerged victorious in 13, lost three, and one bout ended in a draw. With only six of his wins ending early, Kyrone Davis’ knockout-to-win rate stands at 32%.

Even in physical terms, Hernandez seems to enjoy a clear edge over his American counterpart. At 6 feet and 2 inches, or 188 centimeters, he stands taller than Davis, who is 5 feet and 10 inches, or 178 centimeters. Unfortunately, Hernandez’s reach details currently remain unavailable. Davis, on the other hand, boasts a 73-inch, or 185-centimeter, reach.

Yoenli Hernandez fought American Angel Ruiz three months ago. So during the weigh-ins, he recorded 158.3 pounds. Kyrone Davis, whose last fight, against Elijah Garcia, occurred eleven months ago, tipped the scales at 160.5 pounds.

Kyrone Davis vs. Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez: Final Prediction

As of now, all projections favor the heavy-hitting Hernandez to cruise through the fight with ease. Though subject to changes, bookmakers have the Cuban-born fighter at -650, while Kyrone Davis is a +450 underdog, an uphill battle by any measure.

Using his size, Hernandez might try to overwhelm Davis into early submission. However, the American could leverage his experience. The Cuban fighter seems to have picked up a lot following sparring sessions with Canelo Alvarez. More so, he wants to change the oft-repeated narrative about Cuban fighters lacking the skills to entertain crowds. So Hernandez reportedly said, “I’m here to change the narrative that Cuban fighters can’t be exciting world champions.”

So that kind of sums up what he plans to put on the table. Nonetheless, Kyrone Davis sounded confident about his prospects, saying, “I’m very confident in getting another win against a strong, good fighter. I can guarantee action, and I really think our fight may steal the show.”

Possibly looking at a title shot, it’s critical Yoenli Hernandez continues on his winning streak. However, it will be foolish for him to consider Kyrone Davis a pushover. For the 30-year-old , whose last fight was a tightly contested affair, a win could finally pave the way for him to step out of the sidelines.

Our Prediction: Yoenli Hernandez winning by TKO.

