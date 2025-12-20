Laila Ali’s Take on Jake Paul Backed by Career-Ending Anthony Joshua Prediction During Netflix Livestream

Rumor mills are busy speculating about the fight purse for Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. Some reports suggest it could be around $184 million. Though Paul later hinted at a ballpark figure of $267 million, Joshua contradicted those numbers. Still, by conservative estimates, if the $184 million payout is accurate, the YouTuber-turned-fighter and the former heavyweight champion would stand to gain approximately $92 million each. For AJ, that’s $40 million more than his biggest payday of $52 million, which came when he fought Francis Ngannou a year ago.

While his wallet is expected to swell by unheard-of figures, discussions have emerged about what a fight with Jake Paul could mean for Anthony Joshua‘s career. Especially if he loses. The last time Paul fought an active boxer was against Tommy Fury, a bout that ended in the Cleveland native’s first professional loss. Now, as he steps in against one of boxing’s heavyweight hitters, many sense a similar outcome. One that could end badly for the American. Doubts, however, prevail. What if Paul defeats AJ and pulls off the biggest upset boxing has seen since Mike Tyson-Buster Douglas? To former champions Laila Ali and Andre Ward, a loss at this stage would not bode well for Joshua.

At the commentators’ desk alongside panelists Kate Scott, Andre Ward, and Lennox Lewis, Muhammad Ali’s daughter expressed her concerns should AJ suffer a loss. “Anything different than him (AJ) showing us that is not going to be good for him. It’s just absolutely not,” the former super middleweight champion remarked.

Andre Ward echoed her sentiments. “It’s not going to be good. Joshua’s career will be over,” he said. After such a loss, AJ may extend his career. But it would effectively be over, the Olympic gold medalist stressed. The setback would put a significant dent in AJ’s marketability.

Speaking from years of experience, Ward pointed out that taking on high-profile fights like these comes with benefits, particularly the mammoth paydays. However, the downside is that a loss can inevitably spell trouble for a fighter’s career and legacy.