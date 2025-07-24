Lamont Roach Issues Statement on Potential Shakur Stevenson Fight, as Gervonta Davis Rematch in Jeopardy

It was supposed to be one of the year’s biggest face-offs. Yet, it ended up being one of the most controversial. It’s been five months since Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. first met in the ring. Their March 1 bout at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center had all the ingredients of a classic. Instead, it ended in a flat, inconclusive draw. In the weeks that followed, efforts began to set up a rematch that would settle the score. Eventually, a tentative date surfaced.

Multiple reports pointed to an August schedule. But now, especially in light of the personal issues surrounding Gervonta Davis, the fate of the rematch hangs in the balance. So what’s next for Lamont Roach Jr.? The reigning super featherweight champion entered the division with big dreams, and his ambition to become a two-division champion nearly came true. But not all is lost. Roach Jr. still has a path to lightweight glory. And he appears to have set his sights on WBC champion Shakur Stevenson, who recently delivered a dominant win over William Zepeda.

“That’s going to be two great, great competitors against one another, and it’s going to be one hell of a fight,” Roach Jr. said during a live session on his Twitch channel. The Washington, D.C.-born fighter believes a clash with Stevenson would mirror his gritty contest with Gervonta Davis.

“Just like me and Tank was a good fight,” Roach Jr. added. Roach has already expressed interest in fighting Stevenson if the Tank rematch doesn’t materialize. “I want to fight the best fights, you know, like I said, hopefully we can get the rematch; if not, hopefully I can, you know, I mean, more than likely we can get in there with Shakur because, you know, we already talked, and it’s all about showing who’s the best, it’s all about good competition, and that’s when I’m on,” he stated at the post-fight presser.

Fortunately, Stevenson has echoed similar thoughts on several occasions. Both fighters have strong technical foundations, and the goal for each remains a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis. But if that option falls through, Roach Jr. presents a viable and appealing alternative for Stevenson.

Even on paper, the Roach-Stevenson matchup is compelling. While Stevenson, the Newark-born Olympian, has a two-inch height advantage, both fighters share an identical 68-inch reach.

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Gervonta Davis: Still waiting on round two

Originally, August 16 emerged as the date for Davis vs. Roach Jr. 2. But it always felt tentative. Speculating, noted boxing matchmaker Rick Glaser tweeted, “The Tank Davis-Lamont Roach PBC card won’t happen August 16. The big question is, is it postponed or outright canceled, as Tank never actually signed a bout contract to rematch Roach?”

He further suggested that Davis, after the draw, may be hesitant to face Roach Jr. again. The contention remains unconfirmed. More tangibly, Davis’ recent legal troubles seem to have thrown a wrench into rematch plans.

Still, it’s not entirely off the table. Some outlets have reported that Gervonta Davis has since ‘bonded out of jail,’ offering a faint glimmer of hope that the August 16 bout could still go ahead. Roach Jr. himself remains cautiously optimistic.

Looking at the landscape, a Stevenson vs. Roach Jr. fight arguably makes more sense than a Stevenson vs. Raymond Muratalla bout. Unless Stevenson is prioritizing title unification before chasing a high-profile clash with a rising star like Roach.

So, what do you think? Should Lamont Roach Jr. hold out for a rematch with Tank or go ahead and lock in a bout with Shakur Stevenson?