Lamont Roach Jr. Doesn’t Hesitate to Predict Jake Paul’s Fate Against Anthony Joshua in Honest Confession

Jake Paul will suffer a heavy loss to Anthony Joshua. Though three weeks still separate the fight between the YouTuber-turned-fighter and the former heavyweight champion, a foregone conclusion seems to have crept in. It closely follows on the heels of yet another discourse. In hushed whispers, many appreciate Paul’s courage in calling out a bona fide heavyweight. Joshua may no longer be in his prime, and his career may have taken a downward spiral. But he can still punch with vengeance and remains a major box-office draw.

Even in the scenario where Jake Paul suffers a second career loss, he stands to benefit. First, he would silence critics who have long slammed him for choosing weak opponents. Second, the December 19 Netflix card could potentially set yet another viewership record. Leaving aside diehard fans and pundits, even some established champions now acknowledge the favorable deal Paul has secured. Lamont Roach Jr. awaits his own date with destiny. On Saturday night, he will face Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz on a PBC-Amazon Prime headliner. However, like many, he seems completely bowled over by the dual gains Paul stands to make.

Lamont Roach Jr.: It’s a total win-win for Jake Paul

Roach Jr. opened up during an interview with Fight Hub TV‘s Marcus Hayes. When asked for his thoughts on the Jake Paul-AJ fight, the super featherweight champion said Paul was “crazy.” While trying to understand the logic behind the former Disney star’s antics, he noted that Paul doesn’t come from a traditional boxing background. Yet, despite the disadvantage, he secured a matchup against a heavyweight star.

“I think Jake is setting himself up for, you know, a huge spectacle, which is, you know, kind of smart,” Roach Jr. said, adding, “If you’re going to go big, why not go to the highest, like the highest of the mountain?” One cannot ignore the number of fighters, including Gabriel Rosado and Edgar Berlanga, who called out Jake Paul.

However, a stark reality continues to linger. Roach Jr. predicted that Paul will likely get hurt on December 19. “I think he gets obliterated, some close to like Francis Ngannou. I think something like that happens, and it’s going to be bad for him,” he stated. Still, he speculated that millions would tune in to watch. In the end, Paul would walk away with a massive payday.

At his end, Paul seems confident he can give Joshua a sound beating.

Jake Paul: “This is Andy Ruiz 2.0“

He believes it will be something akin to the upset Anthony Joshua suffered at the hands of former champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Six years ago at Madison Square Garden, in an America-vs.-England clash, AJ suffered his first professional loss to Ruiz Jr. and surrendered his unification titles. Joshua avenged the defeat a few months later, but many believe that the loss sparked his downward trajectory. A decline from which he has yet to fully recover.

So, Jake Paul believes he can deliver the biggest boxing upset since Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in 1990. At the press conference, he said, “For sure (this would be the biggest upset in boxing history). Right up there with Mike Tyson versus Buster Douglas. I am going to go in there and shock the world.”

And the number of fans who want to watch the fight at the Kaseya Center seems to be increasing. Though he considers Paul vs. AJ one of the “craziest propositions of all time,” Joe Rogan still counts himself among those eagerly awaiting the match.

Most fans, at least, seem to find the Paul-AJ matchup more appealing than the proposed exhibition with Gervonta Davis, a lightweight champion who has never fought above 140 pounds. Even if Paul manages to take Joshua the full distance, he would still emerge a winner.

Perhaps his sharp business instincts saw that early. It’s a deal in which he doesn’t appear to lose.

