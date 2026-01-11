Lamont Roach Jr. Eyes Dalton Smith for Next Fight as Devin Haney and Others React to Subriel Matias Upset

As Dalton Smith‘s trainer and promoter, Eddie Hearn, jumped into the ring to celebrate, the commentator shouted, “A dream come true in New York City.” A few moments ago, the 28-year-old Sheffield-born fighter knocked out bogeyman Subriel Matias to claim the light welterweight title and secured a momentous victory. The result – the first men’s title change of the year – drew sharp reactions from champions Devin Haney and Richardson Hitchins. To Lamont Roach Jr., the upset opens a door he’s been waiting on.

Stepping into the fight that saw him sidestep a doping issue, Matias’ second championship reign crumbled when Smith, the number one ranked contender, dropped him with a flurry of punches. Just a month ago, the fate of the WBC interim 140-pound title hung in the balance after Roach Jr. and Isaac Cruz fought to a draw. With both his title attempts last year ending in a stalemate, Roach could make a fresh start with a matchup against Smith.

Roach Jr. has his eye on Smith after the Matias knockout

First, Roach Jr. wondered what Cruz would do next. The Mexican fighter, who previously held the light welterweight title, had called out Matias. “Tf Pitbull goin do now? 🤣 No Matias for you,” Roach Jr. taunted. A user suggested that a matchup between him and Smith appears equally sound.

And saying, “Me too 🫡,” the former super featherweight champion could barely disagree. As Matias and Smith headed into the closing moments, Roach couldn’t help but commend the Briton’s power. As he traded shots with Matias, the Sheffield-born fighter, who entered the fight as a slight underdog, defied the oddsmakers’ predictions.

The Puerto Rican, who won the title for the second time this past July, could barely withstand the onslaught as the rounds progressed. His misery finally came to an end in the sixth round when back-to-back rights from Smith dropped him. Though he stood up, the referee waved his hands and stopped the fight.

Several prominent boxing figures reacted to the Matias knockout.

Haney, Hitchins, and others chime in as Smith scores a big win

Devin Haney, who captured the WBO welterweight title two months ago, made his dislike for Matias clear. “I hate that Matias mf, bro… lmao.” The two were once linked for a matchup that subsequently fizzled out. Haney, who lost to Ryan Garcia before Garcia later failed a drug test, drew parallels to Matias’ PED controversy. While congratulating Smith, he vented his anger, stating, “Cheaters never win… Congrats, Dalton! 👏🏽”

Richardson Hitchins, who holds the IBF belt at 140 pounds, criticized Matias. “Just giving up free shots like an IDIOTTTT!!!!!” A close fight saw Smith equally hurt. Had Matias taken chances, the outcome could have been different, it seems.

Echoing similar sentiments, former champion Jamel Herring said, “Dolton Smith a bad man. He can box, and has grit. Bested Matias at his own game.” Showing typical British grit, Smith stood toe-to-toe against Matias. Unfazed by the Puerto Rican’s reputation, he followed his own game plan and turned the tables on the heavy hitter.

Recalling an old boxing wisdom, Teddy Atlas praised Smith and Matias for delivering a good fight. “U have to fight like a Champion & when the Devil knocks at the door u have to behave like one. Congrats to new Champ D. Smith & Matias. Wow. 🔥👑🥊. Living up to its expectations, the fight barely had a dull moment.

What’s more critical now is who Dalton Smith fights next.

The win puts him in former champion Alberto Puello’s crosshairs. The Dominican fighter held the title till Matias unseated him last July. With the chances of a Roach-Pitbull II now appearing slim, a fight between Smith and Roach makes for an intriguing matchup as well.