Lamont Roach Jr. Issues His Conditions for Gervonta Davis Rematch After Jake Paul Fight Cancelation

It remains one of this year’s most baffling storylines. Despite receiving tentative dates – first in June and then in August – Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Gervonta Davis II never materialized. Instead, fans were given the Jake Paul vs. Tank exhibition. Now, even that is off the table. Rather than the lightweight champion, Paul will face Anthony Joshua on December 19. The entire back-and-forth has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many. One can only imagine what must be going through Roach Jr.’s mind.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, instead of sulking, the super featherweight champion took control of his circumstances and secured a shot at Isaac Cruz’s interim light welterweight title. The two will headline a PBC-Amazon Prime card on December 6. As things stand, Lamont Roach Jr. has moved on, while Gervonta Davis deals with a slew of personal challenges. Still, a few wonder whether the two will eventually regroup and settle the unfinished business from their March 1 fight at Barclays Center, which ended in a controversial draw. According to Roach Jr., a rematch is possible, but only under certain conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamont Roach Jr. open to Tank rematch, but only on his terms

The 130-pound champion opened up during an interview with Marcus Hayes. The Fight Hub TV reporter asked for his thoughts on the now-canceled exhibition between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, especially considering how their rematch had been tentatively set for August 16. Reportedly, $40 million lured Davis toward Paul’s show before another personal incident caused the plan to collapse.

Imago April 22, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -April 22: Gervonta Davis prepares to fight Ryan Garcia fight in the 12-round main-event Lightweight bout at Premier Boxing Champions – Davis vs Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230422_zsa_p175_217 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Roach appeared unfazed by the unexpected turn of events. After all, he has dealt with similar situations before. What troubled him more was the fate of the undercard fighters on the Paul-Tank event. “That’s that’s really unfortunate for them because I know they had, you know, a fight scheduled, and I know what it feels like to be looking forward to something and then it not happening,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Switching gears, Hayes asked whether Roach still wanted a rematch with Tank. Would a hefty payday convince him to revisit it? “I mean, yeah, for sure,” Roach replied. However, if the opportunity arises, he wants proper safeguards in place. “But, you know, if it does arise, there’s a lot of guarantees that I have to be in place, and you know, just in case it doesn’t happen again,” he added.

Otherwise, he insists he has moved on. He wants to cement his legacy, and he’s already taking steps toward that goal. “My legacy will never rely on one person (Gervonta),” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Gervonta Davis may rule the ring, but not the business

One can empathize with Lamont Roach Jr. He was on the verge of a historic win, only to leave with a debatable draw and then be denied a rightful opportunity to claim the lightweight title. Roach Jr. is right to detach himself from any illusions of a rematch.

Earlier, while discussing the Tank rematch, he made clear how disrespected he felt. “For real, for real, I feel a little disrespected, like just on the business aspect,” he told Ring Magazine’s Max Kellerman and Mike Coppinger, adding, “Just because you don’t do business like that. Now say if I were to go to arbitration – then what?”

ADVERTISEMENT

If he defeats Pitbull Cruz on Saturday, he will be just one fight away from winning a title in a second weight class. On the other hand, the absence of a second fight with Roach Jr. may become an obvious blemish on the otherwise brilliant career of Gervonta Davis.

Still, the fans remain disappointed. The inconclusive end to the Roach-Tank saga may haunt them for a long time.

What’s your take? Do you want to see Roach vs. Tank II?