Lamont Roach Jr’s Medical Update on Mid-Fight Injury Draws Praise After Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz Draw

The dejection was written all over his face. Still putting on a brave front, Lamont Roach Jr. told reporters at the post-fight press conference that he expected nothing short of a ‘level playing field’ when he returns. He had outboxed Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and done enough to secure the win. The match, however, ended in a draw. So if he gets a chance at redemption, he intends to show his grit and will once again. Despite the boos he received from the San Antonio crowd supporting Cruz, he had to contend with an even harsher ordeal – a broken hand.

To back his claim, he shared a video from the hospital, where he was recuperating. For the former super featherweight champion, who battled through a third-round knockdown, the first of his career, to impose his will on a heavy-hitting Isaac Cruz, only to walk away with a result eerily similar to his early-year draw against Gervonta Davis, it is commendable that he did all of it with an injured hand. While talks of a rematch with Cruz continue to gain traction, Lamont Roach Jr.‘s valiant effort at the Frost Bank Center hasn’t gone unnoticed, though.

Lamont Roach tamed the “Pitbull” single-handedly

From his hospital bed, with his left hand tightly wrapped, Roach assured fans he would be back soon. “Thank you to everybody who came out to fwm and witness a legendary night. I love ya & to everybody against this sh*t f**kya SMD,” his message in the Instagram story read.

Strong endorsements followed. Ring Magazine shared his photo alongside his statement from the post-fight presser. “I think I broke my hand in, like, the fifth round,” Roach had said. The publication’s well-known boxing insider, Mike Coppinger, added his take.

“Roach posted proof of the broken hand, too. Very impressive the way he fought with one hand for seven-plus rounds,” Coppinger wrote. Incidentally, it was right after the knockdown, when Isaac Cruz looked as if he had complete control, that Roach turned the tables and made powerful inroads, putting the Mexican fighter on the back foot.

To get back into the mix, Lamont Roach Jr. needs to double down before opportunities dry up.

The burden of victory presses down on Lamont Roach Jr.

With both Roach and Cruz expressing interest in a sequel to give their rivalry a definitive conclusion, it’s critical that Roach heals his injury quickly and resumes training. The stakes are higher now than ever, especially after the loss of his 130-pound belt, which leaves him without a title.

The onus will especially fall on him to produce a definitive result. Two back-to-back draws against powerful opponents remain praiseworthy. But they do little to strengthen his legacy. He needs wins. Roach acknowledged this predicament himself when he said, “Two [draws] in a row, it’s crazy. I can’t fight my opponent and fight the judges. It’s just something we gotta do about it. Something we gotta do about it. I think I won, and I think I definitely outboxed him. All I need is an even playing field, that’s all.”

So fans shouldn’t lose hope. A more determined and hungry Roach may soon be on the comeback trail, ensuring the next fight doesn’t end in another stalemate.

