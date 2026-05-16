Lamont Roach Jr’s Next Fight Announcement Sparks Fan Fears of Past Controversy

Lamont Roach Jr. finally has his next fight. After months of uncertainty, the former super featherweight champion is set to face lightweight powerhouse William Zepeda in a high-stakes clash for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

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“Lamont Roach vs. William Zepeda will take place August 1st for the vacant WBC 135-pound title in Las Vegas, potentially at Mandalay Bay. The card will be promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and will be shown on DAZN & TNT‼️🚨‼️,” citing Lance Pugmire’s report, Pound4Pound’s X post read.

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At first glance, the matchup appears tailor-made for action. Both fighters have built reputations as relentless pressure fighters, and with a world title on the line, many fans already expect a high-volume battle once they step into the ring.

Still, not everyone is convinced the fight will produce a decisive outcome. Much of that concern stems from Roach Jr.’s recent stretch of controversial results.

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Roach moved up to lightweight to face Gervonta Davis last March. Despite a strong showing, the fight ended in a controversial draw, allowing Tank to retain his title.

That result was followed by another closely contested bout months later when Roach headlined a PBC-Amazon card against Isaac Cruz.

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Now the question naturally follows: will it finally be third time’s the charm for Roach, or is another stalemate looming?

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The concern has only intensified since the WBC officially ordered Roach and Zepeda to fight for the vacant lightweight title.

“‼️The WBC has now officially ordered Lamont Roach vs. William Zepeda for the vacant WBC lightweight world title,” Ring Magazine wrote two months ago.

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The opportunity emerged after Shakur Stevenson moved up to 140 pounds to face Teofimo Lopez, leaving the WBC lightweight title vacant.

The WBC later stripped Stevenson of the championship over unpaid sanctioning fees following his win at Madison Square Garden.

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Even so, many fans appear far less interested in the title fight logistics and more focused on whether Roach can finally avoid another draw.

Fans worry history could repeat itself for Lamont Roach

For instance, one openly pleaded, “Please, no draw.” One should note Roach had little control over how the fights against Tank and Pitbull were ultimately scored.

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He simply handled his part inside the ring. Many still argue he would have beaten Davis had the referee penalized Tank for taking a voluntary knee. Similar reactions surfaced after the Pitbull Cruz fight as well.

Another fan viewed the situation more pessimistically. “Roach’s stock goes so low if he loses or gets another draw,” they wrote. Notably, this is already Roach Jr.’s third title shot in a span of 12 months, further showing that his stock has remained largely intact.

Meanwhile, some fans focused less on the draw narrative and more on what the matchup itself could deliver.

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One commented, “I’m with it…Zepeda comes w the pressure & volume….” Roach can box & got the dawg in him… I’m here for it, and most importantly, DAZN (no PPV) & TNT are HUGE for the sport of boxing. Now do right & give us a strong undercard too.”

Another user, however, sounded far more confident about the outcome. “Gimme Zepeda by UD. Roach can’t handle the volume.” That confidence likely stems from the way Zepeda held his own against a talent like Shakur Stevenson last July.

From there, some fans started looking beyond August 1. “Is Tank going to fight the winner?” one asked. At this stage, that remains difficult to predict.

Tank is currently listed as “champion in recess.” While reports suggest he could eventually return, the situation remains uncertain until something concrete materializes.

Still, the bigger focus for now remains on Roach himself and whether he can finally secure a defining win without controversy attached to it.

Whether it is resilience or confidence in Roach’s ability, one thing is clear: he remains firmly in the title picture.

And knowing he can hardly afford another draw, the Washington, D.C. native may enter the Zepeda fight with more urgency than at any other point in his recent run.