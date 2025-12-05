Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz Stats & Prediction: Record, Age, Weight, Height, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

After settling the fate of four world titles, boxing returns with another show featuring two championship fights. Erislandy Lara and Janibek Alimkhanuly will battle for middleweight unification. Further down the scale, at 130 pounds, Stephen Fulton will attempt to seize O’Shaquie Foster’s belt.

Still, despite the title fights and a lineup of exciting matchups, all eyes will be on the main event. Tonight, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz defends his interim light welterweight championship against Lamont Roach Jr. in the PBC-Amazon Prime headliner. The Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set to host a stacked card topped by a classic 80s-era clash of style. A technically gifted boxer versus a power puncher hungry to cement his place after last year’s brief setback. Ahead of this end-of-year thriller, here are the key details.

Predicting Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Isaac Cruz: Who has better stats and a record?

In terms of experience and overall record, Roach Jr. and Cruz are almost evenly matched. Their debuts were only a year apart, and both have impressive resumes marked by solid wins, minor setbacks, and championship moments. Roach, now 30, entered the professional ranks over a decade ago and has accumulated 28 fights. He has won 25, with two draws and a single loss, against former champion Jamel Herring.

Cruz made his debut in 2015 and slightly edges Roach in activity. He has secured 28 wins, suffered 3 losses, and recorded one draw.

Where their records truly diverge is in punching power. Living up to his reputation as a heavy hitter, 27-year-old Cruz has stopped eighteen opponents, giving him a 64% KO rate. Roach Jr., on the other hand, prefers to dismantle opponents round by round. Only 40% of his 25 victories have come via knockout.

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Isaac Cruz: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Their physical attributes tell another story. Roach appears to hold a notable advantage here. Standing 5’7″ (170 cm), the American champion is three inches taller than Cruz, who measures 5’4″ (163 cm). Roach’s 68-inch (173 cm) reach also gives him a 4.5-inch edge over Cruz’s 63.5-inch (161 cm) wingspan.

Fight prediction

Although Cruz currently holds the interim title, momentum seems to be drifting away from him. Many fans and analysts believe Roach Jr. has the tools to dethrone him. Some outlets project Roach’s chances at 83%, while others place them closer to 66%. Either way, Cruz enters as the underdog.

Roach’s recent performance against Gervonta Davis remains a major point of reference. Many felt he had the upper hand until the controversial sequence when Tank voluntarily took a knee and the fight’s dynamics shifted.

Cruz, meanwhile, has had a turbulent 2024. He lost his title to Jose Valenzuela, rebounded brilliantly with a win over Angel Fierro, but his next outing, against late replacement Omar Salcido, raised fresh questions.

Styles and strategy

Roach vs. Cruz is a classic boxer vs. pressure-fighter matchup.

As showcased in the Davis fight, Roach Jr. is a slick defensive boxer with sharp counter-punching ability. He relies on precise counters at close range and often rolls his shoulder to neutralize incoming shots. Using a boxer-puncher approach, he sets up power shots such as straight rights, hooks, and uppercuts.

Cruz is the quintessential Mexican pressure fighter. Best known for his looping overhand right, he marches forward behind volume punching. While stepping back, he switches to a compact, high-guard stance that makes him difficult to hit cleanly.

Both men share the distinction of taking Tank Davis the distance. Yet how they achieved it differs significantly. Roach maintained discipline under heavy fire and executed a smart close-range game plan.

Cruz, on the other hand, has struggled when faced with technically superior fighters. Aside from the exception of Valenzuela, he has mostly been matched with fellow pressure-oriented opponents. Valenzuela exposed the stylistic vulnerabilities Cruz has against technicians – a roadmap Roach may try to follow. Expect him to box on the outside early, disrupt Cruz’s rhythm, and exploit angles as the Mexican fighter begins to tire.

Still, dismissing Cruz entirely would be a mistake. One clean bomb from “Pitbull,” and Roach’s night could end abruptly.

