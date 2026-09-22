“Last Time I Ate Was Three to Four Days”: Victor Ortiz Gets Emotional While Talking About Struggling Past Before Becoming Boxing Champion

Despite daunting odds, Victor Ortiz has continued when most of his contemporaries have either vanished or are still struggling. His journey remains a remarkable testament to his grit. The roots of that resilience were laid years ago. In a recent appearance on the Street Gospel podcast, the former world champion recalled those years. But the memories left him choked with emotion.

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“So, my boy Rick Lopez, Rick says to me, ‘Man, Vic, bro, you’re just smashing everybody, bro,'” Ortiz told host Dave One. “I was like, ‘All glory be to God, my brother. Jesus Christ got me, man.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure he does.’ He goes, ‘But bro, how are you so ripped, man? Like, you’re just staying on weight. ‘ And I go, ‘Rick, last time I ate was about three to four days, bro.'”

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The response caught his friend off guard. Ortiz explained that he was without his parents and was penniless. He shared how, while walking on Denver’s Sheridan Boulevard, he came across an orange. However, instead of eating it immediately, Ortiz kept it aside, having it only three days later.

But that only got his friend worried. Allaying his fears, Ortiz told Rick that he will become a world champion one day. Later, as he remembered his friend taking him to the popular Chipotle restaurant, Ortiz became emotional. To this day, he remains thankful to his friend who stood by him during those trying periods.

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Ortiz’s painful memories stem from the years when he was finding his way through the amateur ranks. Recalling those days, Ortiz shared that he did not have anyone to corner him when he entered national-level trials in Denver. The situation got so bad that even the coach assigned to the team refused to give him water when Ortiz asked for some.

Yet, despite the obstacles, the future world champion made it through that stage on his own, without anyone’s help.

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Victor Ortiz emerged as one of boxing’s most promising fighters despite growing up without stable support from his parents. His mother left when he was eight. His father abandoned the family four years later after struggling with alcoholism. Ortiz and his sister faced severe poverty. At times, they lacked food, electricity, and gas.

Imago April 29,2016. Los Angeles CA. Victor Ortiz weighs in at 146.8 during todays weigh-in Friday. Victor Ortiz will be fighting Andre Berto for a second time this Saturday night at the StubHub center April 30th. on Premier Boxing Champions on FOX. photo by Gene Blevins/LA DailyNews/ZumaPress Copyright: xGenexBlevinsx

Young Ortiz often had to work in cornfields to help support himself. His difficult childhood was reflected in his schooling as well. After a few instances in which he caused trouble, he was placed in foster care at age 13. Later, his older sister took custody of him and moved him to Denver.

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Ortiz began boxing at seven after being bullied. He started excelling in the sport despite not liking it. Initially, he trained at a Salvation Army boxing gym run by Ron Lyle. While the former heavyweight title challenger mentored him, Ortiz balanced school, work, and family responsibilities while taking part in the free boxing program.

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A rising amateur, Ortiz won the 2003 Police Athletic League (PAL) national championship. Later he met trainer Roberto Garcia, who helped guide his boxing career. After 161 amateur bouts and a quarterfinal appearance at the 2004 Olympic trials, at age 17, Ortiz turned professional, making his debut on June 4, 2004, when he knocked out Raul Montes in the first round.

He quickly gained attention for his knockout power. Ortiz also graduated from the school and briefly attended college while working various jobs.

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Victor Ortiz — Still surging toward another chapter

Although promotional problems slowed his progress, Ortiz continued training and earned praise from veterans like Freddie Roach after sparring with Manny Pacquiao. Still motivated by his difficult past, he remained determined to become a world champion.

That moment came in 2011, when Ortiz defeated Andre Berto and became WBC welterweight champion.

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However, his career afterward was marked by losses and frequent absences from the ring. After fighting Devon Alexander to a draw in 2018, Ortiz took a break and did not return until 2021. A year later, he fought Todd Manuel in what became his last professional appearance.

In the years that followed, Ortiz competed in exhibition fights.

In March 2026, Ortiz made a surprise move by signing with the BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing promotion. On July 18, he made his debut and outpointed Dominic Salcido in a headliner in Los Angeles.

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For someone on the wrong side of his 40s, continuing despite everything he has been through speaks to his determination. While Ortiz is often recalled for his infamous encounter with Floyd Mayweather, the latest revelation about his formative years may make many view his legacy a little differently.