Le’Veon Bell Alleges “Scared” Logan Paul Faked Call From WWE Over $1M Boxing Challenge to NFL Players

While he’s busy taunting Floyd Mayweather over unsettled debt, Logan Paul is now being mocked for dodging a fight. Pro-footballer-turned-boxer Le’Veon Bell claims the WWE star made up excuses to avoid a potential $1 million clash, staging what he called a “fake” phone call. The allegations emerged after reports indicated Paul’s bosses at the WWE refused to approve Paul stepping into the ring, with WrestleMania 42 just a few days away.

“AYE HOLD UP!!!!!!!!!!!!” Bell wrote on X. “HE HAD SOMEBODY CALL IN AND ACT LIKE HE CAN’T MAKE THIS HAPPEN ANYMORE?!!!! THIS IS THE BIGGEST 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆 WE HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE OUR EYES.

@LoganPaul IS ACTUALLY SCARED!!! THIS IS CRAZY; HE ACTUALLY FAKED A PHONE CALL 😂😂😂😂.”

Bell doubled down by setting his profile photo to a picture of Jake Paul after he suffered a broken jaw during the fight with Anthony Joshua. The move followed a viral clip that appeared to show Logan Paul receiving a call from a WWE representative telling him why he could not face the running back, who, like Paul is from Ohio.

“Bro, I’m not going to get injured; these guys can’t box.” Paul protested as a person called Chris told him that they (WWE) did not want him getting hurt. “Chris, it’s not, bro. It’s not, dude. These guys cannot box. They are football players. There’s no risk….Is there any way I can convince you? What if I cut you guys—what if I cut the WWE in on my winnings?’ Cuz I’m going to make $2 million on a weekend. Hey, my loyalties are with the WWE. I’m a good independent contractor, brother, whatever you guys need. And if you need me to shut it down, I’ll do it…”

“At the end of the day, I’m a WWE superstar,” he added after the call ended. “And my loyalty is with the WWE. If I do not have the blessing to do some extracurricular activities that are unrelated to the WWE, like boxing, as much as I would love to do it, I have to honor my job and my commitment to my profession. I understand the perspective; I obviously don’t like it.”

Paul claimed he’d spent around $5k to $10k to have a fight contract drafted and later showed it on camera. In a separate tweet, Jake Paul’s older brother addressed the situation before taking aim at Le’Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko, another football player to whom he allegedly extended the offer.

Logan Paul wants all the smoke from the NFL

The back-and-forth is part of a wider NFL challenge that escalated after Paul’s heated exchange with NFL great Tom Brady. The WWE star argued that, in terms of sheer athleticism, he matched up evenly with any top NFL player. To back up that claim, he offered $1 million for a fight against any NFL player.

“If any of the football players want to fight, we can see what happens…I would put any amount of money that you could…not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match. That is on God,” he said. “Myles Garrett? I would; I would throttle Myles Garrett. A million dollars, a million dollars. You come to the gym, we put on boxing gloves, and we see how it goes. Not a single one. Like, there’s levels to this sh*t.”

He quickly received a response from Dion Dawkins, the left tackle for the Buffalo Bills, who called Paul out on social media. The older Paul has continued to hype his NFL boxing challenge. He even mocked Le’Veon Bell by asking fans when they expect the football player to quit.

While Paul’s phone call with a WWE representative may appear questionable, WWE has reason to be cautious. With several stars reportedly dealing with injuries and a major event approaching next month, the company cannot afford to risk one of its marquee names getting hurt.