Lennox Lewis Reveals How $450M George Clooney Film Nearly Led to Wladimir Klitschko Showdown

Twelve years ago, on June 21, 2003, Lennox Lewis fought his final professional bout. He faced none other than Vitali Klitschko, who would later become the mayor of Kiev. Unlike a few of his contemporaries, such as Chris Byrd and Corrie Sanders, Lewis never had the chance to face the younger Klitschko brother, Wladimir. Had he done so, he would have been the only Briton ever to fight boxing’s most famous brothers.

But it seems the opportunity did arrive. Only, instead of in real life, it happened on film. Two years before facing Vitali Klitschko, Lennox Lewis crossed paths with Wladimir Klitschko, though not in a boxing ring. The meeting took place on the set of the American heist classic ‘Ocean’s 11.‘ Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, the George Clooney-led film went on to earn $450 million at the box office. In an Instagram post, Lewis reminisced about the day he ‘almost fought’ Dr. Steelhammer.

As the saying goes, a picture can tell the whole story. With a relaxed Steven Soderbergh standing between them, a gloved-up Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko faced off. “On the set of Ocean’s 11 with Wladimir @klitschko and director Steven Soderbergh during filming in Vegas back in 2001,” Lewis wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lennox Lewis, MBE, CBE, CM (@mrlennoxlewis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Sharing how this was the closest he ever came to facing the younger Klitschko, Lewis recalled that the Ukrainian heavyweight had always been in his crosshairs during his active years. However, as fate would have it, it was the elder brother, Vitali, who ultimately stepped into the ring with him.

“Wladimir went on to become a dominant force in the HW division and carve out his own legacy and place in history,” Lewis said, before noting the close friendship he forged with both brothers. “I’m happy to call both of the Klitschko brothers my friends and brothers of an exclusive boxing fraternity. 👊🏾💥”

In boxing history, only five heavyweights have had the honor of facing both Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko.

Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko – Heavyweight kings in a parallel universe

Among them, the most famous case is that of Corrie Sanders. Three months before Lennox Lewis fought Vitali Klitschko, Sanders staged one of the biggest upsets of the era. He knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in the second round of their title clash in Germany. The younger Klitschko retired five years ago, following his epic loss to Anthony Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Bildnummer: 01378398 Datum: 08.06.2002 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

Weltmeister Lennox Lewis (England) steht im Mittelpunkt – PUBLICATION ONLY FOR GERMAN, SWISS, AUSTRIAN AND HUNGARIAN MEDIA (Icon6980585); Vneg, quer, Sieg, Sieger, Siegergürtel, Weltmeistergürtel, Gürtel Weltmeisterschaft 2002, Boxsport, Profiboxen, Schwergewicht Memphis Freude, Boxen WM Herren Einzel Gruppenbild optimistisch Randmotiv Personen Objekte

Interestingly, despite being on the wrong side of 40 and 50, respectively, rumors have circulated about Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko making comebacks. Of course, most of these remain purely speculative. Months ago, Lewis teased the idea of a bout with Jake Paul. When a boxing news reporter pressed him about a potential return, Lewis, with a wink, replied, “Depends on what the price is.”

Though still uncertain, it is Wladimir Klitschko whose return appears more likely. He even seems to have received some encouragement from Turki Alalshikh. Speaking at the WBC Convention in Hamburg last year, and pointing at Klitschko, the Riyadh Season head said, “I want to see you one more time in the ring.” Later, when a reporter posed the million-dollar question, “Wladimir, are you excited to return to the ring? Are you excited to return to the ring?” The boxing legend remained silent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, boxing fans can revisit the cameo Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko made in ‘Ocean’s 11.’

If Lewis and Wladimir had fought for real, who do you think would have won?