Lennox Lewis Weighs In on Tyson Fury’s Chances After 15-Month-Long Layoff

While Arslanbek Makhmudov faces unfavorable odds, Lennox Lewis‘s words may compound his misery. Ahead of the Russian’s bout against Tyson Fury, which takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, the British-Canadian boxing legend reflected on Fury’s prospects as he returns from a 15-month break.

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Following the consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury announced retirement. For long, it felt like a step taken with full seriousness. But the fact that he had taken similar decisions in the past – 4 – underlined the likelihood of the Mancunian making another return as a near certainty. And in January this year, Tyson Fury revealed he’s lacing up again to extend what has been an outstanding career. With eyes on the marquee fights against Anthony Joshua and a Usyk trilogy, the matchup against Makhmudov appears a smart move. Speaking with reporters, Lewis weighed in on Fury’s chances at the Netflix headliner.

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“Yeah, I think it’s a good fight for Tyson Fury; I think it’s a good fight for Makhmudov as well because he gets a chance to prove himself,” the former world champion said. “You know, this is the heavyweight game, and you know, you’ve got to take fights that are going to get you to where you want to get to.”

That opportunity, however, takes on a different meaning in Fury’s case, Lewis stated, shifting the focus to Fury’s preparation.

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“Now, Tyson Fury is coming off a 16-week training camp,” he added. “That’s because he took a long vacation out of boxing. He retired. When he comes back, obviously, he loves boxing. He’s prepared for boxing, and I think we’re going to see a good Tyson Fury.”

That preparation goes back to Fury’s stay in Thailand, a stretch that could shape the fight itself.

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Tyson Fury faces a volatile Russian test with big stakes looming

With humidity and heat, the temperature in the Southeast Asian nation reportedly soared to 45 degrees. Still, it marked a positive shift. The stint helped him shed some weight. It shows he’s approaching the Makhmudov fight with focus.

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“This is a fight that’s on his mind, and that’s good; that shows me good focus,” Lewis told SunSport. “I think Thailand was great for him. He’s looking great; he’s not as fat as he was. He’s focused; he’s talking good. So I think this is gonna be a great fight for him. He can basically do what he wants in this fight. He can fight. He can fight inside. He can fight outside. He can basically do what he wants. So if he says he’s going to knock him out, look for the knockout.”

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But beyond the optimism, the real question is whether the odds truly favor Fury or if a shocking upset is in play.

Those doubts largely stem from how Arslanbek Makhmudov’s career has unfolded, as, until a year ago, it appeared to be on a decline. Knockout losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello slowed a trajectory that was earlier marked by early stoppages. However, recent results suggest a possible turnaround.

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Months after losing to Vianello, Makhmudov returned to score a first-round knockout win over Ricardo Brown. Later, on October 11, he faced popular British heavyweight Dave Allen, handing him a defeat before a home crowd. The win showed the Russian could still deliver when needed.

Though he called out Anthony Joshua, Makhmudov instead received a fight against Tyson Fury, raising the stakes around this matchup.

For the former WBC heavyweight champion, a win over a fighter who matches him in size and weight would send the right message. In that context, Eddie Hearn has already spoken about how Anthony Joshua may line up against Deontay Wilder before a potential fight against Tyson Fury later this year, further elevating the importance of this fight.

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That makes it essential for Fury to clear the Russian challenge first and foremost with a decisive win, especially with bigger opportunities potentially on the line.