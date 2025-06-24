“Like God Telling Me…” – Terence Crawford Reveals How Getting Shot at 21 Fueled Boxing Greatness

Terence Crawford is chasing greatness, and with good reason. After months of call-outs, he finally secured what he’d been demanding for the past two years: a super fight against Canelo Alvarez. Now, the two modern titans will collide in what promises to be a historic showdown. The bout is scheduled for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For Crawford, who turns 38 just weeks after the match, it marks the realization of a dream he’s nurtured since his earliest days as a professional.

Like many greats, Crawford’s rise comes with a powerful backstory. One that almost ended his journey before it truly began. However, the moment that could’ve derailed everything instead became the catalyst for a complete transformation. As he prepares for his biggest test yet, Crawford reflected on the experience that nearly cost him his life. In many ways, it set him on the path to boxing immortality.

Currently on a media tour with Canelo, Crawford is facing cameras, crowds, and hard questions. A few days ago, the pair wrapped up the New York leg of their press tour. Most recently, they sat down for a rare joint interview on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored.’ About halfway through the conversation, Morgan brought up the 2008 shooting incident. However, it’s something Crawford clearly doesn’t enjoy discussing.

December 7 2022 Omaha Nebraska Final press conference Terence Bud Crawford David Avanesyan

“Well, I really don’t like to talk too much about, uh, negativity,” Crawford admitted, trying to deflect. “But you know, it was things that happened in the past that have passed me now. The type of lifestyle that I was living, I’m no longer living that lifestyle.” But Piers Morgan was persistent.

He asked if Crawford believed the incident was a second chance from God. That’s when the world champion opened up, “That’s exactly what it was, you know, and that’s why I’m here because it’s destined, you know. I changed my life around, and I gave my life to the sport of boxing, and everything else is history.”

So Morgan continued, “But the moment you realized you’d survived it, what was going through your head?” Crawford recalled he was frustrated about missing a scheduled fight. Still, the experience was transformative. “It was kind of like a wake-up call, like God just telling me, you know, you got too much talent and skills to be in the streets and doing what you’re doing, like get your life together,” he asserted.

Clearly, it’s a painful chapter of Terence Crawford’s past, one he prefers not to revisit. He’s already crossed that bridge.

From gunfire to glory: Terence Crawford’s defining turning point

The incident Piers Morgan was talking about happened in September 2008, just days before Crawford’s 21st birthday. He was hanging out with friends, playing dice, and on a lucky streak. But instead of leaving after his win, he stayed behind to count his money inside his 1986 Pontiac Cutlass Supreme. That’s when a bullet shattered his rear window and hit him near the right ear.

June 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America – Undisputed Junior Welterweight champion Terence Crawford defeats WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn via KO in the Ninth round

Later, it emerged the shot wasn’t meant for him. It was actually aimed at someone else. But fate intervened. The bullet deflected slightly and miraculously spared his life. Despite bleeding, Crawford drove himself to the hospital. He called his coach, BoMac, and his mother soon after. And two months later, Crawford was back in the ring. On November 8, he defeated Michael Williams with a fourth-round TKO.

Though not the rarest comeback story, it nonetheless stands out for the mental strength Crawford showed. That near-death experience didn’t break him. It woke him up. It made him commit. And step by step, it led him to the pinnacle of boxing. And now he’s just one victory away from greatness.

