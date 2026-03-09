Logan Paul Threatens to Send Goons After Floyd Mayweather Over Unpaid $1.5M

Floyd Mayweather better not push Logan Paul’s patience. The WWE star is heating up and may send a few enforcers – read little brother Jake – if the 50-0 legend doesn’t pay up the $1.5 million he allegedly owes. The older Paul believes Mayweather needs to compensate him for using his name to promote their exhibition fight five years ago at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. If Logan’s account is accurate – with an exhibition lined up in June and a Manny Pacquiao rematch targeted for September – the unbeaten former world champion, who recently announced his return, may be running out of reasons not to settle the debt.

“Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao, the fight nobody asked for except me!” Logan Paul quipped in his latest video message. “I need this because if Floyd wins, he can finally pay me my $1.5 million. Good news: the Polymarket traders have Floyd at 66% to win this fight. I don’t care about the legacy fight; I don’t care that these men have a combined age of 100 years.”

“I care that Floyd Mayweather—the best boxer alive—uses those same hands that made him $100 million to Venmo me my money. And Floyd, if you’re watching this, win it and pay me back; I’m going to send my goon after you.”

Jake’s cameo at the end of the video may have softened the message, as Logan Paul mocked Mayweather. The undefeated boxer has reportedly been facing financial problems, which many believe prompted his comeback nine years after he retired from professional boxing. Still, Logan Paul struck a far more serious tone when he spoke about the issue on “The Iced Coffee Hour” podcast.

“No, I didn’t make as much money as you think fighting Floyd,” Paul explained when the hosts probed him about the Mayweather payout. “He still owes me a million and a half, maybe more. Here’s what happened: he pre-sold the fight using my likeness to some company in, I think, Dubai or the Middle East—this is my understanding of it—for $10 million in cash.”

The fight was ultimately promoted and staged in the United States by a different company, which paid its share for putting on the event, he claimed.

The real fight: Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather, and $1.5 million

That, however, is only a part of the picture. Because he was contractually entitled to 15% of the pre-sale, calculated off that $10 million. Based on that agreement, he says he should have received $1.5 million. Complicating matters further, he also believes the Middle Eastern company that allegedly paid the $10 million is now suing Floyd Mayweather. According to Paul, the lawsuit stems from the fight taking place in the United States under a different promoter.

“It’s our fight, bro. Our deal was 15%. He smoked me. So I got 15% of it. 15% of $10 million is $1.5 million,” Paul said, wondering if he would ever get his money back. “That company that paid him that money is suing him. I actually don’t know the status of that lawsuit. I should check in because he still owes me money, but he has a bunch of legal trouble at the moment. I don’t think I’m ever getting the money.”

This is not the first time Jake Paul’s older brother has made such claims. In 2022, he even threatened to take Mayweather to court over the unpaid amount.

On June 6, 2021, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather squared off in an eight-round exhibition officially ruled a non-scoring bout. With roughly one million PPV buys, the Showtime-streamed event, billed as “bragging rights,” generated $50 million in pay-per-view revenue alone. The buildup included a scuffle between both camps after Jake Paul famously snatched Mayweather’s cap.

Inside the ring, the crowd voiced its displeasure. Paul repeatedly looked to clinch against the seasoned Mayweather, who neutralized most of the offense despite Paul entering the bout significantly bigger and heavier. As the rounds unfolded, it became clear the former champion was largely controlling the tempo against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Years later, however, the fallout appears far from over. Logan Paul’s latest remarks about the unpaid money may have surfaced while discussing the biggest payday he earned in a “single day.” His recent mock video, however, appears to double down on the jab at the Olympic bronze medalist.

Still, the situation underscores the financial pressures Mayweather faces at this stage of his career. They may continue as he prepares to step back into the ring at 49.