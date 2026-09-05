London Mayor Urges Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua to Reconsider MSG Venue as Eddie Hearn Pushes for Wembley

Eddie Hearn’s push for staging the Anthony Joshua–Tyson Fury showdown in Wembley has received a significant boost. The mayor of London has now joined Hearn and scores of fans, endorsing the view that two of the biggest names in British boxing should face off at home rather than in far-away New York.

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“I’m a big boxing fan, as you know,” Sir Sadiq Khan said while speaking with Sky Sports. “We’ve hosted some of the biggest boxing events in history in London during my mayoralty. Many British fans are fans of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Many Londoners love both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

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“Both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua recognize the importance of British boxing fans. The promoters know we’re here to help. We’ve approached those in the know to say we’re here to help. Eddie Hearn has approached us, and we’re keen to work with Eddie and the team. I understand the temptation of going to Madison Square Garden, of the money on offer, but the fans are here.”

Khan’s comments come amid recent developments that have made the much-anticipated showdown increasingly uncertain. For a fight that has largely remained limited to talks for over a decade, hopes surged after reports suggested AJ and Fury will finally have their showdown.

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But problems soon followed. First, reports that Dana White would be promotionally responsible for the AJ-Fury fight triggered Hearn, to the extent that he suggested considering a legal route to seek clarity. But no sooner had that problem faded, another one emerged. One that continues to linger.

Imago Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko, Boxen, 29.04.17 London Copyright: xKOENIG/Eibner-Pressefotox EP_FKG Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko boxing 29 04 17 London Copyright xKOENIG Eibner Pressefotox EP_fkg

It centers around the venue and place where the fight would be staged. While Team Joshua wants it to take place in England, with the Wembley Stadium in London as the preferred venue, a section of key stakeholders, which includes Saudi power broker Turki Alalshikh, SELA, and broadcast giant Netflix, have seemingly insisted it should take place in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

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As if that was not enough, the entry of a fresh contract, as suggested by Fury and his promoter Frank Warren, has made the situation more complicated.

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The situation reached a point where Fury, after calling out AJ as a “coward,” a fighter hiding behind excuses, while stating that he is willing to face him anywhere with “zero stipulation,” said in a recent video that he has decided to move on from the showdown.

Against that backdrop, a latest development saw Eddie Hearn claiming a “breakthrough.”

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Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury: Wembley dream still alive

“I want to thank everyone for the unbelievable support!” Hearn wrote in a post on Instagram. “You have been heard, and talks have now reopened for Wembley. Let’s make history with one of the biggest sporting moments [Britain] has ever seen.”

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With Sadiq Khan now adding his voice to the push, hopes for the fight to take place in England are expected to surge.

As mayor, Khan has helped London attract numerous major international sporting events. Under his administration, the city hosted UEFA Men’s Euro 2020 matches, Women’s Euro 2022 matches, the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley, NFL games, regular-season Major League Baseball games, and the London E-Prix, among others.

Beyond those events, Khan has publicly campaigned for London to pursue sporting spectacles and become the “sporting capital of the world.”

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“I want (Anthony) Joshua and (Daniel) Dubois to take place in London. I want the international WrestleMania taking place in London. The Super Bowl is really important for us. We have a number of American football games, and I want it to come here because we want American sports fans in Europe to come to London to watch them, not just go to America,” he said in an interview two years ago.

As history shows, Joshua vs. Dubois did take place at Wembley in London on September 21, 2024.

With that precedent and the sentiments coming from the highest office in the city, fans should watch out closely as developments reveal which side of the Atlantic Ocean AJ vs. Fury finally ends up on.