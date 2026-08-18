“Losers”: Claressa Shields Blasts Alycia Baumgardner, Amanda Serrano, and Remy Ma With Bold Claim

In a recent appearance on the Night Cap podcast, multi-division champion Claressa Shields claimed Alycia Baumgardner, Amanda Serrano, and Remy Ma won’t be able to beat her.

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“[Alycia Baumgardner] is a bum. She is a bum; she’s a hater,” Shields told Shannon Sharpe. “You know you beating these bit-hes a– when they all start teaming up… Man, them ho-s is teaming up with a f–king hotshot rapper… [Baumgardner] and Amanda (Serrano), trying to f–king beat down.”

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“Like, y’all can’t beat me one-on-one, so y’all got to go team up and make it seem like y’all doing something. Y’all are some losers. Go and knock bit-hes out. Go and win. Go and sell out of the arena.”

Her comments followed her spectacular win over Kaye Scott this past weekend. Coming off a win over Franchon Crews-Dezurn, in which she defended her undisputed heavyweight titles, Claressa Shields had moved down to middleweight and faced the Australian to reclaim the WBA and WBC titles. Headlining the event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Shields knocked out Scott in the sixth round and became a unified title holder.

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Prompted by her remarks in which she spoke about her next appearance, including her decision to stick with 160 pounds and potential matchups, Sharpe pointed to Baumgardner, who has frequently called out Shields. Describing the super featherweight titlist as a “bum” and a “hater,” Shields berated her alongside Serrano for joining rapper Remy Ma.

Around the time when she was celebrating her win over Scott, Remy Ma, who was previously married to Shields’ current partner Papoose, shared a clip from the music video of her new single “Wanna Go” on her Instagram Story.

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Imago Claressa Shields, USA Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro – Pavilion 6, 2016-08-17 c WIXTRÖM PETER / Aftonbladet / IBL Bildbyra * * * EXPRESSEN OUT * * * AFTONBLADET / 85326 Rio de Janeiro Brazil x2512x *** Claressa Shields, USA Rio 2016 Olympic Games, women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro Pavilion 6, 2016 08 17 c WIXTRÖM PETER Aftonbladet IBL Bildbyra EXPRESSEN OUT AFTONBLADET 85326 Rio de Janeiro Brazil sport x2512x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxDENxNORxSWExFIN Copyright: xPeterxWixtröm/Aftonbladet/TTx Rio 2016 Olympic Games, women s middleweight boxing, Riocentro –

What caught everyone’s attention was the appearance of Baumgardner and Serrano in the video, leading some to view it as a diss aimed at Shields. Reports indicate that Remy Ma blasted the track right outside the State Farm Arena before Shields stepped in against Scott.

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Baumgardner’s reaction, where she claimed Shields copied her by wearing a similar outfit during the weigh-in for the Kaye Scott fight to the one she wore during her title defense against Leila Bedouin in December last year, lends more weight to that diss claim.

While the rivalry between the three women champions had existed for a long time, it became more tense in recent years.

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The feud between Shields and Baumgardner, however, escalated at the inaugural MMA event of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Taking place at Inglewood, California’s Intuit Dome, the Netflix card billed as MVP MMA 1 attracted major controversy after a video showed Shields allegedly hitting Baumgardner, who, alongside Serrano, is promoted by the Jake Paul-founded promotion.

Taking a stern view of the incident, the MVP banned Shields from all future events.

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Claressa Shields: As rivalries rage, her next move remains unclear

The two-time Olympic gold medalist’s rivalry with Amanda Serrano is more subdued. A multi-division champion like Shields, Serrano has carved out a place for herself as one of the sport’s biggest draws. Her first fight against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden set a new record as the first women’s fight to headline a card at the venue.

Considering those accomplishments and the fact that Serrano remains one of the most respected figures in Puerto Rico, the rivalry with Shields largely centers around which of the two is the “Greatest Woman of All Time” (GWOAT).

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Beyond that diss attempt, Shields doesn’t seem too bothered by the criticisms leveled against her.

While some observers frequently raised questions about the choice of opponents Shields has faced over the years, others, like Sharpe, look at a more practical picture where the world champion, through his moves across the divisions, may soon struggle to find an opponent who could offer a credible challenge.

Shields, however, remains optimistic.

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“Now, there’s always somebody to fight because it’s always somebody new,” she said. “It’s always somebody who’s watching you, who’s studying you. You know, when you are the best, there’s always a tag aimed on you. It’s always a girl who’s smaller coming up or a girl that’s bigger coming down. So I’ll be watching all of them.”

Her only condition remains that the challenger should hold belts. Otherwise, a matchup doesn’t make any sense to her.

Taking that condition into account, the only options available to Shields, as she also mentioned, would be to face Tammara Thibeault, who holds the WBO and the IBF belts at 160 pounds. A win over the Canadian could now make her an undisputed champion in the weight class for the unprecedented third time.

There is also a challenge from light middleweight champion Mikaela Mayer, who holds the WBA and the WBC belts.

Given that both Thibeault and Mayer are both promoted by MVP, and given her frosty relations with the promotion, whether a matchup could be worked out, however, remains a big question.

There is one more alternate, Lauren Prince. Last year, talks of a matchup with the Welsh fighter, who holds the unified welterweight championship, emerged, but given Shields’ stance of not going down below 154 pounds, the chances of that matchup currently look bleak.

In that picture, any possibility of turning that rivalry with either Baumgardner or Serrano into a matchup could be out of the picture, given that they both compete well below 147 pounds.