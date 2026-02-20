Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Bribe Juror in Former Heavyweight Boxer’s Trial

Essentials Inside The Story A man accused of offering cash to influence a juror in a former heavyweight boxer’s drug trial has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say he promised up to six figures for a “not guilty” verdict before the plot was uncovered.

The man now faces a long prison term of up to several years.

The law has now caught up with a man alleged to have been involved in bribing a juror connected to the drug-trafficking case of former professional boxer Goran Gogic. According to reports, the man personally knew one of the jurors. He allegedly told the juror that people connected to the case were willing to pay $50,000 to $100,000 in cash if the juror voted “not guilty” in the boxer’s favor. The man who offered the bribe, Mustafa Fteja, has since pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn federal court to obstruction of justice.

The case centers on heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic, who has been charged with drug trafficking under maritime law. While he has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial is yet to commence, he faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted. The bribery allegations first surfaced in November 2025, just as the boxer’s trial was about to begin.

When Gogic’s first trial unraveled over bribery claims

Reportedly, law enforcement authorities arrested three men in connection with allegations of attempting to bribe a juror who was assigned to Gogic’s drug trial. Authorities suspect the men may have obtained access to jury information through someone associated with the trial.

According to prosecutors, Gogic, of Montenegro, helped smuggle 20 tons of illegal drugs worth over $1 billion from South America to Europe using cargo ships. As such, if convicted, the sentence would be very long. Hence, Mustafa Fteja, a restaurant worker in Bay Ridge, reached out to facilitate a meeting with one of the jurors whom he already knew. It appears he met the juror twice and offered $50,000-$100,000 to return a ‘not guilty’ verdict.

The bribery attempt was uncovered soon after the meeting by the FBI, who used recordings and physical surveillance to monitor a meeting between the three conspirators—Fteja, Valmir Krasniqi, and Afrim Kupa.

On November 17, the day the opening statements were scheduled, prosecutors announced the discovery of the plot and arrested the conspirators. U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack immediately put Gogic’s trial on hold and dismissed the entire jury. Despite now pleading guilty, Fteja, however, has remained free on $150,000 bail since his arrest.

“One of the men charged, Mustafa Fteja, was released on a $150,000 bond after a court hearing Tuesday,” Associated Press stated. “The two others, Valmir Krasniqi and Afrim Kupa, were jailed pending further proceedings.”

Goran Gogic: The heavyweight fighter behind the courtroom case

Born in Pljevlja, Montenegro, Goran Gogic made his professional boxing debut in June 2001. With a few exceptions, most of his fights took place in Germany, and he remained active until 2012. Standing 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 227 pounds and 250 pounds, his record includes 27 fights, with 21 wins, 14 of them by knockout.

None of his bouts features a widely recognizable name in boxing.

“At his trial, Gogic is charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison,” the Associated Press report noted. “According to prosecutors, Gogic and his co-conspirators worked with the ships’ crew members to smuggle cocaine in shipping containers, hoisting loads of the drug from speedboats that approached the cargo vessels along their route, including near ports in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.”

Now that Fteja has admitted to obstructing justice, he could face 5–6 years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 23.