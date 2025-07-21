Manny Pacquiao Breaks Silence on Future With One Word Amid Mayweather Rematch Speculation

Yesterday night, as the headliner at the MGM Grand unfolded, to many it appeared Manny Pacquiao was the 30-year-old champion and Mario Barrios, the 46-year-old veteran returning from retirement. In spurts Pacquiao displayed his legendary speed and reflexes. So it was simply shocking when the decision arrived: a majority draw that allowed Barrios to keep his belt.

Notwithstanding the outcome, the fight has sparked a flurry of discussions. Will Manny Pacquiao continue or hang up the gloves for good? Add in wild speculations about a potential rematch with his former rival Floyd Mayweather. Now fans may fall on either side of the fence: some want him to call it a day. Still, stirred by his enthusiastic performance in Las Vegas, a few others want him to continue. But what does boxing’s lone eight-division champion want?

It took one simple gesture from the Filipino icon to confirm. Post-fight, a bunch of reporters caught up with Pacquiao as he came out of the arena. The former world champion was walking amid a sea of supporters hankering after autographs and selfies. The PacMan was short on time, so most of his responses were brief.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Pacquiao vs Ugas, Aug 21, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada Manny Pacquiao is pictured before the start of a world welterweight championship bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 21.08.2021 21:09:21, 16621698, Manny Pacquiao, Boxing, T-Mobile Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 16621698

AD

He was about to board his van when a reporter asked, “But you feel good then, Manny?. So you—so definitely, Manny, you’re going to fight again. You decided?” And just like that, without uttering a word, the boxing great raised his hand. Thumbs up!!

In his previous interactions, Manny Pacquiao made it amply clear he’s not rushing into anything. He’s taking it one fight at a time. In terms of what he intends to do next, one only needs to go through yesterday’s post-fight conference, when he called out Floyd Mayweather to ‘sign the contract.’

But the larger question remains: who’s Manny Pacquiao going to fight next? And more significantly, what purpose will it serve?

Manny Pacquiao has big decisions to make

Earlier, Chris Mannix had mentioned deftly that Mario Barrios is the right match for Manny Pacquiao. And yesterday’s fight provided it nonetheless. Across the rounds, the Filipino icon kept his opponent, who had the age, height, and reach advantage, on the back foot.

via Imago May 2.2015. Las Vegas NV. ( in Gld-blk trunks) Floyd Mayweather Jr. goes 12 rounds with Manny Pacquiao Saturday at the MGM Grand Hotel. Floyd Mayweather Jr. took the win by unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao for the welterweight unification championship title..Photo by Gene Blevins/LA Daily News/ZumaPress Mayweather vs Pacquiao Fight night – ZUMAbl1_

So if he plans to continue, who’s it going to be? A matchup against Jaron Ennis appears outlandish. Moreover, the unified champion has decided to move up a division. A lineup against Brian Norman Jr. will be a sheer mismatch. Additionally, the WBO champion is scheduled to face Devin Haney later in November.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So in the 147-pound roster, that leaves Rolando Romero. The former light welterweight champion, who secured a unanimous victory over Ryan Garcia, has previously expressed interest in facing Manny Pacquiao.

But it’s the Floyd Mayweather question that Manny Pacquiao has been fending off for some time. When asked if his current version would best Mayweather during the post-fight press conference, Pacquiao, exasperated after the grueling 12 rounds, responded, “If he comes out, then go sign the contract and we will fight. I mean, let’s fight again if he wants. I have no problem with that. I’m active now. I don’t pick my opponent.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It looks like his reply settles whether it’ll continue or not. All that fans need to do is wait and watch till further updates on the boxing icon’s next matchup surface.

If given a choice, who would prefer Manny Pacquiao fighting next?