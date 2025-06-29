Manny Pacquiao Issues Official Prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Superfight

History is written by the victors, so goes the saying. Three weeks from now, Manny Pacquiao will make an attempt. If he defeats Mario Barrios, then he will fill the pages as the oldest welterweight champion in history. Then, 2 months later, another man will walk the same line. If he defeats Terence Crawford, then Canelo Alvarez will cement his place as one of boxing’s all-time greats. Both Pacquiao and Canelo belong to different eras.

But they unite under one common language. And that is the language of winning. To that end, they believe in supporting each other. In the face of daunting challenges, it goes a long way. On different occasions, Pacquiao made his stand about the Canelo-Crawford fight clear. So when Elie Seckbach caught up with him, boxing’s lone eight-division champion made it explicit which side he leaned toward.

Surrounded by his team, Manny Pacquiao was walking briskly when Seckbach shared that Canelo admires him a lot. The mention brought a smile to the Filipino icon’s face. Then, a few minutes later, still walking, Pacquiao stated, “I think he’s going to win this fight.” Seckbach probed whether he felt that Canelo would beat Crawford.

Raising his right fist, the former world champion said, “Yes,” and hailed the Mexican superstar, “Canelo!!” He later joined Seckbach, exclaiming, “Viva Mexico.” Though brief, the catch-up nonetheless laid bare which way Pacquiao thought the fight would potentially drift.

Much earlier, in an exclusive with Fight Hub TV’s Marcos Villegas, Pacquiao was a bit more elaborate. Speaking about Crawford’s decision to move up two weight classes, PacMan said, “That’s not easy for Crawford. I mean, Canelo has the big advantage, but Crawford needs to, uh, manage well his, uh, body, his speed, and his, uh, power because, uh, he’s moving up to another level of weight.”

Ahead of his big battle with Mario Barrios, Manny Pacquiao received praise from Canelo as well. The superstar responded in kind, speaking highly of the Filipino icon.

Canelo vs. Terence Crawford: Let’s not jump the gun just yet

But motivation apart, ground realities present a stark picture. Crawford is unlike any opponent Canelo has faced thus far. In fact, Manny Pacquiao himself unveiled some bitter truths. Back in the day, three years after Canelo suffered his first career loss, Pacquiao faced defeat at the hands of the same man, Floyd Mayweather. But Pacquiao feels that Crawford is far more skilled than the undefeated champion.

Highlighting how Canelo and Crawford stand toe-to-toe physically, boxing commentator ShowBizz The Adult slammed an ongoing narrative. It suggests Canelo lacks the necessary boxing skills. “When I bring up skill, you have to understand what I’m saying. It takes skill to beat pretty much Terence Crawford and fighting Bivol, Plant, Triple G, and sh*t. Y’all act like this dude Canelo ain’t doing it with skill, bro. Y’all act like he ain’t fighting Jermell Charlo. He’s doing it with skill, bro,” he implored.

There has been a considerable rise in confidence about Crawford’s win. But one shouldn’t completely rule out the possibility of Canelo retaining his undisputed title either. There’s a reason why he rules the roost and remains boxing’s topmost draw.

What about you? Do you agree with Manny Pacquiao and others who believe that Canelo will defeat Terence Crawford?