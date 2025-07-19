Manny Pacquiao Purse: How Much Did He Earn Against Floyd Mayweather?

If there’s Manny Pacquiao, there has to be Floyd Mayweather, too. Though their long-awaited clash may not have fully lived up to the hype, the narrative surrounding the richest bout in boxing history, billed as the ‘Fight of the Century,’ still captivates fans. And tonight, that storyline gains fresh relevance as one of its protagonists steps out of retirement for another shot at championship gold. Under the lights at the MGM Grand Arena, Manny Pacquiao will challenge Mario Barrios for the welterweight title.

While boxing circles buzz with debate over the 46-year-old icon’s return, there’s another conversation unfolding. This one in quieter tones. Whispers about Pacquiao’s fight purse for the Barrios bout have resurfaced, especially in light of his legendary payday from the Mayweather showdown. The shadow of that 2015 megafight continues to loom large as Pacquiao seeks to add yet another chapter to his storied career. So we thought, why not rewind and revisit the staggering payout from that historic night? Here’s a closer look at both his current and past earnings.

Manny Pacquiao’s fight purse for Barrios

Pacquiao has stated clearly: his comeback isn’t about money. It’s about legacy. Even so, legacy and paychecks often go hand-in-hand in boxing. And few names draw as much commercial weight as PacMan. According to ‘Marca,’ the Filipino legend, who’s credited with generating over $1.2 billion in pay-per-view (PPV) revenue over his career, could be set to earn a guaranteed $12 million for tonight’s bout.

Add in a share of PPV sales from the PBC-Amazon Prime broadcast, and his total earnings could climb to an estimated $17-18 million. Not bad for someone who hasn’t fought in four years. It’s a clear sign of Pacquiao’s enduring star power.

The Mayweather fight: A financial earthquake

So, how does that stack up against the Mayweather fight? On May 2, 2015, the MGM Grand Arena hosted a bout that would break nearly every revenue record in boxing history. The total event haul exceeded $400 million, a figure still unmatched to this day.

As the unified welterweight champion and A-side of the promotion, Mayweather was guaranteed $180 million, while Pacquiao was set to make $120 million. But with the inclusion of PPV revenue sharing, the final payouts skyrocketed. According to most reports, Floyd Mayweather walked away with approximately $250 million, while Pacquiao earned around $130 million. The highest payday of his career.

Of course, Mario Barrios doesn’t hold the global profile of the man everyone calls ‘Money’ Mayweather. The undefeated defensive wizard dominated boxing in the 2010s, fighting and defeating legends across divisions. Barrios, on the other hand, remains a rising name best known to hardcore fans.

Still, for a fighter returning from retirement at 46 to potentially earn what many current champions make at their peak is remarkable. It reinforces Pacquiao’s stature. Not just as a ring warrior, but as one of boxing’s most marketable figures.

Whether tonight marks the final act or a fresh beginning remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: a victory would significantly raise Pacquiao’s stock and open doors for even bigger opportunities ahead.

So, how do you see the Pacquiao-Barrios showdown playing out? Let us know your prediction!