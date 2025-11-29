Manny Pacquiao Refuses to Reveal Tentative Timeline as Floyd Mayweather Rematch Buzz Grows

Manny Pacquiao appears to be standing at a crossroads. On one hand, there’s the inaugural U.S. event of his venture, Manny Pacquiao Promotions. But more significantly, he seems anxious about the professional debut of his son, Emanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao. The 24-year-old recently became a father. Probably that explains why Manny sounded a bit uncertain when asked about the possibility of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The prospect of a second fight between the two boxing legends continues to capture the public’s imagination. Given their age, retirements, and post-retirement lives, many remain cautious. However, a few still long for a definitive conclusion to a saga widely viewed as unfinished. Their title fight a decade ago was expected to be a classic, but instead proved underwhelming. Most remember the ‘Fight of the Century’ more for its financial success than its excitement. Floyd Mayweather walked away with the win, but with reports of Manny Pacquiao suffering a shoulder injury and adopting a cautious strategy, many felt their rivalry deserved another chapter to settle lingering doubts. Still, judging by Pacquiao’s latest comments, fans can only hope that Pacquiao vs. Mayweather II eventually materializes.

Manny Pacquiao tight-lipped on Mayweather rematch

At the pre-fight event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, Fight Hub TV’s Michelle Joy Phelps caught up with the Filipino boxing icon. Getting straight to the point, she asked about the possibility of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Boxing’s only eight-division world champion seemed slightly uneasy. “I don’t know; I’m just no comment for…. I’m still active, but let’s see.” But Phelps pressed further, asking Pacquiao for a tentative timeline fans could look forward to.

Again, his response was evasive. “I don’t know,” Pacquiao said, prompting Phelps to burst into laughter. He gave a similar answer in an earlier interview. Speaking about his post-retirement career and the rumored rematch, he remained cautious: “Right now, God is good; he is giving me strength so I can continue my career as a boxer.” When asked whether Mayweather would be his first choice for a comeback fight, he simply replied, “It depends.”

“I’m a fighter, so I’m not ducking anybody,” Pacquiao stated.

Mayweather-Pacquiao 2 buzz grows; Pacquiao keeps himself ready

In fact, he had already hinted at his intentions months ago when he returned from a four-year hiatus to face champion Mario Barrios. Continually asked about a potential rematch with Mayweather, Pacquiao shot back during the post-fight press conference, “If he comes out, then go sign the contract, and we will fight,” after a reporter wondered whether his dominant performance might entice Mayweather back into the ring.

“I mean, let’s fight again if he wants. I have no problem with that. I’m active now. I don’t pick my opponent,” Pacquiao added.

Just days before the bout, a tweet from respected boxing journalist Lance Pugmire drew significant attention. He wrote, “Went over to @FloydMayweather Boxing Club upon my arrival today in Vegas for @MannyPacquiao fight week; was told to expect Floyd to attend with two fighters on the card. “Conversations are already happening … if Manny wins, this (rematch) could be worth billions,” I was told.”

Months later, another report emerged indicating that Mike Coppinger had received information suggesting Mayweather-Pacquiao II could potentially land on Netflix in 2026, further fueling speculation.

Still, as Pacquiao reiterated in his latest interview, the rematch remains uncertain. Fans will have to stay tuned as more information unfolds in the coming months.

