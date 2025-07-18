Manny Pacquiao Reveals His Toughest Fight and It’s Not Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao is just one day shy of creating history. Tomorrow, with many parts of the world still welcoming the sun’s first rays, boxing’s sole eight-division champion will try to beat the great Bernard ‘B-Hop’ Hopkins’ record, becoming the sport’s oldest titleholder. Still, before he reaches the destination, the PacMan has a major hurdle to clear. He has to topple the reigning king, Mario Barrios, from the throne. After four years of inactivity, at age 46, it’s a daunting challenge for the Filipino icon.

But Manny Pacquiao feels he’s up to the task. After all, in a career that spanned over two decades, he has faced some of the toughest opponents. What more could Barrios offer when Pacquiao has already braved the roughest storms? In fact, one in particular still remains fresh in his memory. Ahead of the showdown at the MGM Grand, Pacquiao spilled the beans on the most resilient opponent he has faced thus far. Most fans would say it should be the man he faced in the ‘Fight of the Century‘: Floyd Mayweather. But surprise, surprise!

Manny Pacquiao was facing Dan Canobbio’s rapid-fire questions. The boxing commentator asked, “Toughest fight of your career?” Taking a moment’s breather to reflect, Pacquiao replied, “Marquez fight.” He clarified; he was talking about the rematch with the Mexican legend Juan Manuel Marquez.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Boxing Live (@insideboxinglive_) Expand Post

AD

Where there is the toughest, there has to be the easiest as well. Taking a dig at Chris Algieri, who was standing nearby, Canobbio checked if Pacquiao’s 2014 engagement with the Pro Box analyst and commentator was the most uncomplicated clash ever. No, “Hatton,” added Pacquiao. Canobbio recalled the second-round knockout of the British legend, now aiming for a potential return.

Pacquiao revealed how, much ahead of the 2009 light welterweight clash at the MGM Grand, he had already visualized the way it would pan out. As far as the most grueling match of his career is concerned, not many users who followed the Instagram post disagreed with Manny Pacquiao’s contention.

Pacquiao vs. Marquez remains one of modern boxing’s most storied rivalries. It began in 2004 and lasted till 2012, when they fought for the fourth and final time.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Marquez: A rivalry etched in blood, sweat, and years of unfinished business

The May 8, 2004, title unification at the MGM Grand was the first time the two legends met. The fight ended in a controversial draw. Many fans and pundits felt Marquez, who suffered three knockdowns early in the opening round but made a strong comeback later, deserved a win.

USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Pacquiao vs Ugas, Aug 21, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada Manny Pacquiao is pictured before the start of a world welterweight championship bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 21.08.2021 21:09:21, 16621698, Manny Pacquiao, Boxing, T-Mobile Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 16621698

It took nearly four years before the duo could enter a rematch. The bout at the Mandalay Bay Resort for the WBC and the Ring super featherweight saw Manny Pacquiao claim a victory by a split decision. He improved the record by claiming a majority decision when they faced off for his WBO welterweight title defense at the MGM Grand three years later.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it is the fourth and the final match that most fans, casuals and diehards, remember the most. Many persistently flagged concerns over Pacquiao’s consecutive victories. It was time the rivalry needed a conclusive answer. And it arrived on the night of December 8, 2012.

A non-title fight at the MGM Grand witnessed one of the most famous knockouts in boxing history when Marquez’s swift overhand counter floored Pacquiao face-first on the canvas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, some followers may argue. Returning four years after retirement, Manny Pacquiao is now fighting Father Time. And an opponent sixteen years his junior. It could be the toughest fight of his celebrated career.

What are your thoughts on Pacquiao’s claims? Why do you think he cited the rematch and not the trilogy or the fourth fight?