Manny Pacquiao Reveals Only Barrier to Conor McGregor Fight After Barrios Clash

It’s hard to believe. Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor. In their respective fields, the two living legends have already cemented their positions as all-time greats. But, at one point in time, the two superstars were all set to collide. Yet, instead of the ring, their duel unfolded into a courtroom drama. Now, four years after he retired, Pacquiao is ready for yet another title run. McGregor’s return, on the other hand, appears uncertain. So the question remains: is there a chance the two stalwarts could get back for one last dance?

Manny Pacquiao is preparing for the Mario Barrios test. On July 19, boxing’s lone eight-division champion and the welterweight titleholder will headline a stacked card at the MGM Grand. Still, there are widespread concerns about Pacquiao’s comeback. His age and health continue to worry fans. It has also sparked a flurry of speculations on potential matchups. In fact, a recent media interaction found the PacMan reflecting on a rumble with the Notorious.

Surrounded by his camp members, amidst cheers and talks, one reporter asked Manny Pacquiao, “You were asked a couple of years ago if you were going to fight Conor McGregor. Is that still something that interests you?” It looked like Pacquiao failed to follow the poser. So the reporter repeated the question.

This time the living legend’s face turned rather grim. But somehow he managed to size it up. “Um, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. Um, there are a lot of issues,” Pacquiao replied. A few minutes before, another reporter checked about another Connor – Conor Benn. Despite a loss, the British welterweight received widespread acclaim for going the distance with Chris Eubank Jr.

For the matchup with Nigel Benn’s son, Manny Pacquiao replied that he’s not following any schedule as of now. It’s one fight ‘at a time.‘ It’s been a standard reply. The Filipino icon wants to focus on the Barrios fight. Then, based on its outcome, he would make a decision whether to continue or retire for good.

The ‘issue’ Pacquiao talked about was likely the courtroom battle that raged between him and McGregor. Reportedly, it received a verdict last year.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor: The legal saga

McGregor had filed a $5 million lawsuit against Pacquiao for ‘breach of contract.’ After the blockbuster fight with Floyd Mayweather, talks of a similar crossover duel with Pacquiao emerged. The revenue generated by the fight was supposed to benefit victims of coronavirus in the Philippines.

But the fight failed to turn up. Reports suggest Conor McGregor’s TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their 2021 rematch as one of the purported reasons. In the meantime, Pacquiao went ahead with a potential matchup with Errol Spence Jr. So McGregor’s promoters filed a lawsuit. They demanded $3.3 million from Pacquiao, the amount he reportedly received when he signed the fight-contract. Another $1.8 million was added as damages.

During the initial trial, Pacquiao was told to pay up $8 million. But following a subsequent appeal, the court overturned the trial decision.

What Manny Pacquiao stated about one fight at a time appears sound. His last fight ended in a loss. Whatever the shortcomings, Mario Barrios is a reigning champion. He wouldn’t want to go down suffering a defeat from a former 46-year-old champion?

