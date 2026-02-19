Manny Pacquiao Reveals Toughest Fight of His Career, It’s Not Floyd Mayweather or Erik Morales

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If Floyd Mayweather Jr. saw Manny Pacquiao’s latest video, he might be wondering whether to make another knockout-only diss reel like the one he once posted about Roy Jones Jr. The Filipino icon does not rank their 2015 showdown as the toughest fight of his career. At 47, Pacquiao has already drawn comparisons with Mayweather after returning to professional action four years after retirement. He pushed a reigning champion to the brink and now finds himself back in the mix for several intriguing matchups.

While reports link him to a potential April exhibition against former titleholder Ruslan Provodnikov, Manny Pacquiao, while responding to a question from journalist Dan Canobbio, recently looked back on the toughest and easiest fights of his eight-division title run. Surprisingly, neither Mayweather nor Erik Morales, who defeated him, made his list.

Manny Pacquiao reveals his most brutal test and easiest win

“(The) Marquez fight,” Pacquiao told Canobbio. “Like, the Marquez II.”

Canobbio accepted the answer without hesitation. Many longtime fans understand why Pacquiao singled out the rematch with Juan Manuel Marquez. He had in the past too confessed this fight as his toughest. The two first met on May 8, 2004, in a bout that ended in a draw, setting the stage for their second encounter four years later.

When they met again on March 15, 2008, at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Pacquiao was hoping to snatch away Marquez’s WBC title along with the vacant Ring Magazine belt, both of which were on the line. It was also Pacquiao’s first world title bout at 130 lbs, so a win here wasn’t just important; it was essential. And Marquez proved to be a tougher challenge than the Filipino legend had expected. Fortunately for PacMan, he won a razor-thin split decision victory that night.

Coming back to the conversation, Pacquiao also named the easiest fight of his career: a second-round knockout of British star Ricky Hatton. Canobbio agreed, calling it the “coldest knockout still.”

“Before the fight, we knew what was going to happen,” Pacquiao explained. “I studied it over and over every day.”

His comments struck a chord with many fans. One viewer wrote, “Pacquiao’s answers were spot on. Hatton’s style was ideal for Pacquiao. Hatton comes forward aggressively with little jab usage and minimal defense, and Pacquiao took control early. Marquez was clearly Pacquiao’s toughest opponent.”

Why Pacquiao puts another fight above Mayweather

Pacquiao’s assessment carries weight. The fight with Juan Manuel Marquez was competitive and physical, and both fighters suffered cuts. Although Marquez landed more punches and connected at a higher percentage, a decisive third-round knockdown – when Pacquiao floored him with a left hook – tilted the scorecards in the Filipino’s favor.

Their rivalry did not end there. They met again three years later, with Pacquiao earning a majority decision victory, before a fourth and final bout a year after that. In that fight, Marquez produced a dramatic knockout to secure a definitive win over Pacquiao.

Many observers believe Pacquiao’s final loss to Marquez helped pave the way for his long-anticipated fight with Floyd Mayweather. Despite its massive commercial success, the 2015 bout unfolded as a cautious and tactical contest. Reports at the time indicated Pacquiao entered the ring with a shoulder injury, which may explain why he excluded it from his toughest-fight discussion.

Against an opponent like Marquez, however, Pacquiao consistently delivered performances that showcased his best qualities and produced moments that remain memorable for boxing fans.