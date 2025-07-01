Manny Pacquiao Serenades Wife in Romantic Moment Ahead of Mario Barrios Clash

The images are hard to forget. With swelling around his eyes and sadness etched on his face, Manny Pacquiao sat quietly as his wife fed him spoonfuls of food. He had just lost to Yordenis Ugas. It was a dark chapter in the life of the boxing legend, who just two years earlier had clinched the WBA welterweight title from Keith Thurman. Now, the shadow of retirement loomed. But through those difficult days, one person remained by his side: Jinkee Pacquiao, his wife of 26 years and mother of their five children.

Four years after that defeat, Pacquiao is back in the spotlight. He’s preparing for another title bout. On July 19, at the MGM Grand, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history will attempt to become the oldest welterweight champion the sport has ever seen. But it won’t be easy. He faces the power and youth of WBC champion Mario Barrios. Determined to rise again, Pacquiao is leaving no stone unturned. Still, amid the hustle of training, Pacquiao hasn’t forgotten the one person who’s been with him through every round: his beloved wife, Jinkee. On May 10, the couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. Now a video has surfaced online showing Pacquiao serenading Jinkee with a love song. A tender moment has gone quite viral.

Boxing reporter Eli Seckbach shared the video on Instagram. He wrote: “@mannypacquiao sings 🎸 a love song for his wife @jinkeepacquiao 20 days from barrios fight AND THE NEW @cooln_jay.” Frankly speaking, it’s difficult to make out the song.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m Elie Seckbach Reporting! (@elieseckbach) Expand Post

AD

Though the background noise made the lyrics hard to hear, the song appeared to be in Tagalog, Pacquiao’s native language. He initially fumbled with the guitar. But soon he found his rhythm, singing earnestly as his wife and a crowd of supporters looked on.

For longtime fans, Pacquiao’s musical side comes as no surprise. Like Roy Jones Jr., he’s known for his talents beyond the ring. Who can forget when he took the stage with former rival Juan Manuel Marquez to perform Los Lobos’ chart-bursting number ‘La Bamba‘?

Raised in poverty, boxing was Pacquiao’s lifeline, his way out. The sport gave him purpose, fame, and a platform few ever achieve.

Manny Pacquiao may have been the one in the spotlight, but Jinkee kept the lights on

With his legacy already secure, he has explored other passions as well. Many fans still recall his friendly billiards match with Filipino pool legend Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes. A clear nod to his versatility and curiosity. Perhaps it’s this multidimensional nature, this refusal to be boxed in, that helped Pacquiao conquer the sport. In the ring, he never stuck to just one style. He adjusted, evolved, and outthought his opponents, often in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct. 19, 2014 – Bocaue, Philippines – Bocaue, Bulacan Philippines – Manny Pacquiao (L) and his wife Jinkee Pacquiao (R) the basketball team Kia Sorenta on the 40th season opening of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) on October 19, 2014. The Filipino boxing champion and politician is the head coach of Kia and also the oldest rookie in the league. Manny Pacquaio debuts in professional basketball league PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAn230

OCT 19 2014 Philippines Philippines Manny Pacquiao l and His wife Pacquiao r The Basketball team Kia ON The 40th Season Opening of The Philippine Basketball Association PBA ON October 19 2014 The Filipino Boxing Champion and is The Head Coach of Kia and Thus The oldest Rookie in The League Manny debuts in Professional Basketball League PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

Still, behind every great champion stands someone even greater. In Manny Pacquiao’s case, that person is Jinkee. As he traveled the globe chasing titles and glory, she held down the fort, raised their children, and stayed out of the limelight. Now, their eldest son, Emmanuel ‘Jimuel’ Pacquiao, is rumored to make his professional debut on his father’s undercard.

None of this – Manny Pacquiao’s return, his family’s strength, or Jimuel’s future – would be possible without the unwavering support of Jinkee Pacquiao.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here we are again. Manny Pacquiao. MGM Grand. A world title on the line. History within reach.

Will Manny Pacquiao become the oldest welterweight champion on July 19?