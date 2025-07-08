Manny Pacquiao Sets the Record Straight on His Future After Surprise Comeback at 46

First, Manny Pacquiao. Now, Ricky Hatton and even Paulie Malignaggi are teasing returns. It seems Pacquiao’s comeback has triggered a ripple effect – a wave of nostalgia-driven resurgences in the boxing world. If this trend continues, 2025 could well be dubbed the ‘year of the comebacks.’ While fans continue to debate the merits of Hatton and Malignaggi’s potential returns, all eyes are currently fixed on boxing’s only eight-division world champion. Next Saturday, July 19, the Filipino icon will attempt to make history once again.

Should he manage to dethrone Mario Barrios, Pacquiao will become the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history. But the task is daunting. At 46, defeating a reigning titleholder sixteen years younger is no small feat. Concerns about Pacquiao’s health have been circulating for months. And with every appearance, whether at press events or interviews, he’s repeatedly asked the same burning question: is this his last dance in the ring?

While putting the final touches on his training camp, Pacquiao sat down with Premier Boxing Champions for a candid interview. When asked bluntly if this would be his final fight, the legend paused, then replied, “It’s hard to say.”

“It’s hard to say right now,” he repeated, this time with a measured tone. “All I can say is just one at a time.” It’s been four years since Pacquiao last stepped into the ring. In 2019, he stunned the world by defeating Keith Thurman to claim the WBA welterweight title. Two years later, he returned against Yordenis Ugas. But the outing ended in disappointment and prompted his retirement.

Yet Pacquiao has remained consistent. During a recent media workout, he shared that he still feels capable of two or three more fights. “I think I have two or three more fights left. I feel like I could do this for another couple of years. But I’m just taking it one at a time,” he said, underscoring his desire to break Bernard Hopkins’ record as the oldest world champion.

Taking it fight-by-fight seems to be a sound approach. Pacquiao has little left to prove. He’s accomplished almost everything in the sport.

Pacquiao could alter the course of boxing forever

Still, much hinges on the outcome of his upcoming clash with Barrios. Critics have downplayed the threat Barrios poses. But remember, he suffered losses at the hands of elite opponents – Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman. Those defeats are now distant memories. Barrios has rebuilt and appears motivated to cement his name by taking out one of boxing’s most celebrated icons.

Surprisingly, many still back Pacquiao to pull off the upset. One of them is Oscar De La Hoya. The very man Pacquiao retired seventeen years ago. Speaking with Elie Seckbach, De La Hoya highlighted Pacquiao’s signature traits: speed and movement.

“I have [Manny] Pacquiao because of his footwork…. He confuses you, and he throws punches from different angles. And he’s coming from left, right, forward, and backward,” he told the boxing reporter who has been covering Pacquiao’s comeback extensively.

Of course, a loss could cast serious doubt on any plans for future bouts. But should he win, the conversation will inevitably shift again. Who’s next? Either way, Pacquiao will need to step back, evaluate, and consider what’s truly left for him in the ring.

So what’s your take? If Pacquiao defeats Barrios, should he press on? Or should he finally hang up the gloves for good?