Manny Pacquiao Sums Up What Terence Crawford Must Do to Win Canelo Alvarez Superfight

Only a few weeks left for Manny Pacquiao‘s tryst with destiny. On July 19, at age 46, he will try to become the oldest welterweight champion in history. But two months later, another welterweight will try a hand at greater glory – to become the first three-division undisputed champion among men. But he faces a major hurdle. Canelo Alvarez will make every possible move to thwart Terence Crawford‘s game plan when they meet on September 13 at the Allegiant Stadium.

Crawford is climbing up two weight divisions. Understandably, there are widespread concerns. Moreover, he’s not fighting some random journeyman. He’s facing a pound-for-pound best boxer in the world. Some diehard fans remain optimistic about Crawford staging a huge upset. Yet many still remain upbeat about a Canelo win. So what should the Nebraskan do to secure a historic win? Crawford must have figured out the conundrum. But it continues to baffle both fans and pundits. Manny Pacquiao fielded the question the moment he landed in the US to begin his fight camp! And the Filipino icon may have some sound advice.

Fight Hub TV founder Marcos Villegas first congratulated Pacquiao on his International Boxing Hall of Fame induction. A few minutes after they discussed the nitty-gritty of his upcoming fight and his future plan, Villegas dropped the Canelo-Crawford question. “What do you think about him (Crawford) moving two weight classes to challenge Canelo at 168 pounds?” he asked Pacquiao. For a boxer who’s moved across multiple divisions in his stellar career, it’s a familiar quandary. “That’s not easy for Crawford,” Pacquiao said. “I mean, Canelo has the big advantage, but Crawford needs to, uh, manage well his, uh, body, his speed, and his, uh, power because, uh, he’s moving up to another level of weight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago June 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America – Undisputed Junior Welterweight champion Terence Crawford defeats WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn via KO in the Ninth round of their WBO Welterweight title fight on June 9, 2018 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terence Crawford KO s Jeff Horn To Win WBO Welterweight Title – ZUMAt114 20180610_zap_t114_524 Copyright: xMarcelxThomasx

AD

So Villegas checked what advice Pacquiao would give Crawford, who’s about to face someone bigger like Canelo. To explain his perspective, Pacquiao drew an interesting analogy with a school examination. He said, “It’s not only the speed, but you know the techniques that you can use in the fight, like making sure that in your daily routine training routine, like that, you make sure that all the techniques and strategy combinations, like, you know, are accurate to your opponent’s style.”

A month ago, Pacquiao landed in LA. When a reporter asked him for the advice he would give Crawford, PacMan insisted the Nebraskan needs to focus on his speed and style.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Terence Crawford: No challenge is too great for me!

From the reactions, it was clear many fans were impressed by Manny Pacquiao’s humility. Especially considering how recently they witnessed Terence Crawford offering less-than-encouraging remarks about boxing’s only 8-division champion. Otherwise, the former undisputed champion exudes confidence. He will secure a momentous victory over Canelo. During an interview, Mail Sport’s Charlotte Daily pointed at the Manny Pacquiao-Oscar De la Hoya fight to highlight the size-weight difference between him and Canelo. Yet the world champion remains unfazed.

via Imago December 10 2022 Omaha Nebraska CHI Health Center Fight Night Action Terence Crawford Bud David Avanesyan Omaha Nebraska USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx CrawfordAvanesyanFightNight_Hoganphotos7379

He replied, “My style, you know, I’m very powerful, explosive, and strong. Um, that’s why I have the ability to adapt to a lot of fighters because I can do so many things in the ring, so, uh, come fight night, we’ll be preparing, and we’ll see what would be the best, you know, um, way to tackle this.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A thorough professional with a consummate experience, Terence Crawford must have chalked out a plan to solve the Canelo puzzle.

What do you think Crawford should do to defeat Canelo?