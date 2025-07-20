Manny Pacquiao Tells Floyd Mayweather to ‘Sign the Contract’ Amid Rematch Rumors

Manny Pacquiao‘s draw against Mario Barrios has opened a Pandora’s box of reactions. The outcome surprised many fans and pundits alike. Given the way he fought the reigning welterweight champion, some felt Pacquiao deserved the win. Even his former opponent, Yordenis Ugas, who forced the PacMan into retirement four years ago, weighed in. “How is it possible that four years later he comes against a kid 16 years younger and puts up another good fight? It was a very close fight. But Pac-Man is incredible. Without a doubt, one of the best fighters in history,” Ugas commented.

Clearly, while Mario Barrios retained his belt, Manny Pacquiao won the hearts. But the fight also reopened another conversation that’s been gaining momentum lately: the potential Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch. The two legends clashed in 2015 in what was one of the richest but most underwhelming fights in boxing history. Pacquiao fought on for six more years after that bout, while Floyd Mayweather hung up his gloves in 2017, at least professionally. Now, with Pacquiao staging a return and holding his own against a much younger titleholder, the question arises: what’s stopping the unbeaten Mayweather from doing the same? Pacquiao believes it would only take one step.

During the post-fight press conference, Fight Hub TV’s Marcus Hayes posed the question, “Manny, with the way that you performed tonight. Do you feel like this was enough to coax Floyd Mayweather out, and maybe you guys get a rematch right here in this same building? Do you feel like this version of you beats the version of Floyd Mayweather that exists today?”

Pacquiao looked visibly tired. His face bearing the marks of a grueling 12-round battle. It was a question he had been asked repeatedly in recent days. After pausing briefly, he responded. Predicting whether a long-retired fighter would return is never easy, he said, but “If he comes out, then go sign the contract and we will fight.”

As far as Pacquiao is concerned, he’s all in. “I mean, let’s fight again if he wants. I have no problem with that. I’m active now. I don’t pick my opponent,” he reaffirmed, echoing what he had said in the lead-up to the Barrios bout.

After all, it’s hard to separate the names Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. Despite their different career paths, opponents, and accolades, their legacies continue to intertwine.

The Pacquiao-Mayweather saga: years later, still unfinished

It’s no surprise, then, that Pacquiao’s performance reignited debate. At 45, he nearly outboxed a younger, reigning champion. In a recent interview with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Pacquiao made it clear: only a full, professional bout interests him. Not an exhibition.

And speaking to Ariel Helwani just days before the fight, he didn’t mince words: “Of course (I’d be interested). He’s been ducking (the rematch). I don’t want an exhibition with (Mayweather); I want a real fight.”

Mayweather, though two years older than Pacquiao, has remained active through exhibitions. If he were to consider a rematch, the possibility wouldn’t be entirely far-fetched. But the bigger question looms: would people still be interested in watching Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II?

The opening bout has already gone down. What’s the draw for fans to shell out cash again to see two aging legends, both on the brink of semi-retirement?

Plenty of questions are swirling around, but right now, answers are in short supply. But we might see some clarity in the days ahead. Until then, fans need to keep their eyes peeled.

