Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Doping, VADA Test Results Released

Three days ago, Manny Pacquiao shared a few pictures of himself enjoying some downtime with his wife, Jinkee, in beautiful Italy. “Thanking God for this time with my wife. Grateful for His blessings. 🇮🇹🙏 @jinkeepacquiao … mamma mia! 😍❤️” And perhaps he has good reason to thank God for his blessings. A few hours ago, the WBC president shared the results of doping tests conducted for Pacquiao’s fight against Mario Barrios three weeks ago.

Pacquiao has reasons to smile. Easing concerns and doubts about his health and ring inactivity, the Filipino icon, whose last fight four years ago, ended in a disappointing loss, managed to stage a statement comeback. The fight at the MGM Grand ended in a stalemate. Still, he impressed everyone despite being on the wrong side of 40. With Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero emerging as potential opponents, the VADA test results give Pacquiao a shot in the arm as he eyes an extended return.

“Just received from @Vada_Testing the final notification on testing performed on @MannyPacquiao and Mario Barrios for their fight, and all negative,” read an X post from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. He also expressed appreciation for Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), under whose banner the July 19 event took place, for their efforts in ensuring ‘clean boxing.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, not all followers of the update seemed convinced. “Bit of a joke talking about the clean boxing program, with what’s happened with Galal Yafai & Francisco Rodriguez Jr.?” responded one fan. Still, considering everything that has transpired over the past few months, Sulaiman’s move should be seen as a step in the right direction.

AD

Boxing emerged from one of its biggest doping controversies in recent times when Ryan Garcia failed a drug test last year. Hopes were dashed when Jaime Munguia tested positive following his rematch with Bruno Surace. And just as the boxing world was coming to terms with those reports, news broke about flyweight Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

So, amidst the storm, the initiatives taken by Mauricio Sulaiman and Victor Conte should be lauded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Manny Pacquiao in the welterweight shuffle

In the wake of their clash, both Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios seem eager to step on the gas. With options running thin, Pacquiao may look to extend his career with another fight or two. As for Barrios, despite receiving criticism for a lackluster performance, he managed to retain his belt.

That gives him enough leverage to command a meaningful challenge, perhaps even a title unification bout. More importantly, he can take a few lessons from his recent fights and better prepare for future outings. Both Barrios and Pacquiao have expressed interest in a rematch.

On one hand, Brian Norman Jr. is tied up in a scheduled November bout against Devin Haney. Then Rolando Romero has become a full champion. And the IBF title remains vacant. So the welterweight division is in a spin, with Manny Pacquiao’s larger-than-life persona looming over it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago June 3, 2025, Los Angeles, Calif, USA: June 3, 2025,Los Angeles,Ca. — L-R Hall of Fame boxing legend Manny ÃoePacmanÃ Pacquiao and WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario ÃoeEl AztecaÃ Barrios attend the Los Angeles press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz ahead of their main event showdown taking place Saturday, July 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAf136 20250603_aap_f136_009 Copyright: xChrisxFarinax

Positive doping results could have potentially thrown the entire division into disarray. So, as Manny Pacquiao did, count the blessings and forge ahead. It’s time to make a great fight happen! What are your thoughts? Which matchup seems more suitable for Manny Pacquiao at this stage? A rematch with Barrios or a title fight against Rolly?