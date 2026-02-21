Mario Barrios’ Girlfriend, Omayra Liliane Figueroa: Meet Brandon Figueroa’s Sister Who Once Broke the Internet

Mario Barrios walks into 2026 as a WBC welterweight champion with a massive fight ahead of him against Ryan Garcia on February 21 at T-Mobile Arena. The stakes are loud. The cameras will be louder. And when the spotlight swings away from the ring, fans keep asking the same thing: who’s the good-looking woman by Barrios’ side?

That question keeps circling back to Omayra Liliane Figueroa, a fitness entrepreneur with deep roots in boxing, a social media following that keeps climbing, and a viral moment that once hijacked a weigh-in. How did she build her own lane in a sport dominated by her brothers? And how does her relationship with Barrios fit into a career that’s moving fast?

All we know about Omayra Liliane Figueroa

Omayra Liliane Figueroa is a fitness trainer, gym owner, and entrepreneur who has carved out her own platform. She has built an Instagram following of around 48.4 K driven by workout content, lifestyle posts, and glimpses into life around elite athletes.

Her background explains why she’s comfortable in fight circles. Omayra comes from a boxing family. Her father, Omar Figueroa Sr., coached and fought. Her brothers, Omar Figueroa Jr. and Brandon Figueroa, both held world titles. That access didn’t box her into a single role, though. She owns a gym, trains clients, including elite athletes, and runs a juice bar focused on nutrition.

Then there’s the viral moment people still bring up. During a 2019 weigh-in for her brother’s fight, the broadcast drifted away from the fighters and zoomed in on Omayra.

“I didn’t do it on purpose. It was nothing planned. I didn’t even do anything on stage,” she later addressed it head-on and explained the outfit, too. “It’s leggings and a crop top from Gym Shark. I literally packed just gym clothes.”

The attention, she suggested, said more about the setting than her intent. That moment “broke the internet,” but it didn’t define her. The work she’s built since then tells a fuller story. So where does Mario Barrios fit into that picture?

Omayra Liliane Figueroa’s relationship with Mario Barrios

Omayra and Mario Barrios keep their origin story private. What they’ve shared, though, is family.

“To my bby daddy @boxer_barrios haha thank you for all that you do for us,” that was her post from April 2024 when Omayra announced they were expecting a baby girl. “I have no doubt you’re going to be a great father to our bby girl. She’s going to have some wild a– parents but I know both of us will do the best that we can to give her a great adventurous life.”

By August 2024, the couple welcomed Luna Sofia Barrios. Since then, Omayra has balanced motherhood with training clients and running her businesses. That matters when you look at Barrios’ schedule. Having a partner who understands training cycles and recovery windows isn’t a small thing.

As Barrios heads into another defining night under bright lights, the numbers will tell part of the story, but the quieter chapter runs alongside it. He has found a partner who built her own platform, stood her ground when the internet turned her into a headline, and now raises a daughter while staying rooted in the fight world.