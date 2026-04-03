Matty Harris vs. Franklin Ignatius Stats Comparison and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Knockout Ratio, and Rankings

Including the headlining bout between Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora, the Queensberry-MF Pro event at O2 Arena features 3 heavyweight bouts. While details regarding debutant Abner Teixeira’s 6-round bout are yet to emerge, on the main card, fans will witness two unheralded heavyweights from Great Britain facing off for 8 rounds, a contest that could quietly shape movement in the division.

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As the event builds toward the main event, 26-year-old Matty Harris faces a grueling test. In Franklin Ignatius, he takes on a determined opponent who wants to establish himself in the heavyweight division’s shifting landscape. A win may grant entry or move them closer to the top rankings. While most fans look forward to the excitement Wilder vs. Chisora promises, the bout between Harris and Ignatius shapes up as an equally, if not more, compelling watch.

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Who has better stats and record?

Separated by a two-year gap in their professional debuts – 2019 for Franklin and 2021 for Harris – both heavyweights are comparable in experience. The numbers, however, begin to show where the differences lie, particularly when it comes to power.

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Both have 9 wins and a single loss. In Ignatius’ case, one fight he competed in ended in a draw.

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What separates the duo, however, is power. Where Ignatius has only 1 knockout win, giving him an 11% knockout rate, Harris records a much stronger mark, with 6 wins ending inside the distance. That gap could prove decisive once the fight gets underway.

Matty Harris vs. Franklin Ignatius: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

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Beyond the records, the physical matchup also tilts in Harris’ favor, and those differences could influence how exchanges play out. While reach details for the heavyweights are not available, standing 6 feet and 8 inches (203 centimeters) tall, Harris holds a height advantage of nearly 5 inches over Ignatius.

The difference becomes more noticeable when weight is factored in.

Harris weighed 269 pounds in his last bout against Dan Gerber. Even though the fight occurred this past June, it remains higher than what Ignatius recorded (232 pounds) when he faced Lamah Griggs months ago.

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Taken together with the striking output, these physical differences point toward how the fight could unfold.

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Matty Harris vs. Franklin Ignatius: Style breakdown and fight prediction

With those differences in mind, style becomes the next factor in assessing the matchup.

Ignatius could offset those disadvantages with a fighting style he has been refining over the years. A big fan of legend James “Lights Out” Toney, Ignatius considers toughness and ring IQ to be key attributes of his fighting style. He likes to stretch his opponents over a drawn-out battle, breaking them down with patience before pressing for a finish.

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During an interview, Ignatius described this approach as a weakness. But in the upcoming bout, patience could help him address the challenges Harris presents.

The young heavyweight who used to spar with Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie Fury and Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, brings a different skill set as he looks to push his boxing career forward. Trained as a kickboxer, Harris chose boxing over soccer in his teenage years.

“I was still boxing, amateur and whatnot before then,” he once said. “We always used to love fighting, so here we are. It’s eventually turned into a job.”

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Prediction

With advantages in power and size, Harris enters the bout with a clear edge, though execution will still be key. The duo could have faced off earlier, but Harris pulled out, leading to the bout being canceled.

Given how the matchup shapes up across key areas, Harris appears likely to secure a victory, either by late knockout or on the scorecards.