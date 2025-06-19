Mayweather Dismisses Accusations Against Canelo Alvarez in Unfiltered Take

Back in 2016, talks swirled. On May 7, Canelo Alvarez knocked out Amir Khan for the WBC and the Ring middleweight title defense. But as it happened, he relinquished his WBC title for a light middleweight clash against yet another British boxer, Liam Smith, to clinch the vacant WBO strap! Invariably, tongues started waggling – Canelo is avoiding Gennady Golovkin. “I definitely think Canelo ducked a fight with Golovkin,” Smith reportedly told ESPN. Fast forward to 2025. The Mexican superstar is two months short of what’s probably the biggest match of his career, the undisputed challenge against Terence Crawford.

But as it happened in 2016, talks about Canelo ducking continue to flutter. Only Triple G’s name has been replaced by his former sparring partner and now light heavyweight champion David Benavidez. It’s been a boxing staple for the last two years. Benavidez was Canelo’s WBC mandatory at one point in time. Yet the much-anticipated ‘all-Mexican’ showdown remains elusive. So ‘Canelo ducking Benavidez’ continues to fuel mainstream debate. However, a few believe the narrative needs course correction. In an interview, Floyd Mayweather’s uncle made it explicitly clear.

Jeff Mayweather on Canelo: He’s not shying away from anyone

The Mayweather Channel shared a video of ‘Ask Jeff Mayweather Anything.‘ A few minutes after their light-hearted banter, the reporter covering the interview asked the former IBO super featherweight titleholder, “Do you think Canelo’s ducking Benavidez?”

Jeff Mayweather minced no words: “I don’t think he’s ducking anybody.” According to Floyd Mayweather’s uncle, it’s about money. Like any fighter, the Mexican superstar is looking at payouts. “He knows that he’s the man; he wants to get paid top dollar,” he added. And there’s ‘nothing wrong with that,’ he attested.

The question followed a line of inquiries. The reporter asked Jeff Mayweather whether his nephew, the great Floyd Mayweather, would have beaten Canelo had they fought now. A practical man of the world, the youngest of the Mayweather brothers expressed his doubts. “He ain’t been training; he ain’t done nothing i see he’s he’s a lot older than Canelo,” he replied.

With Benavidez now trying to forge a legacy at 175 pounds and Canelo’s plans after the Crawford fight still not clear, the chances of a fight between the two appear slim.

Canelo’s explanation and viable scenarios at hand

At his end, the Mexican icon has always been cognizant of the allegations. Hence he responded, “Yeah, it always happens – Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout, Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto, Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders. At the end of the day, I beat practically all of them.”

So, according to him, if he ends up beating David Benavidez, then people would obviously start saying why he didn’t face another world champion. The super middleweight king’s conscience remains clear: “I’ve done everything in boxing. I’ve done it all.” As Jeff Mayweather remarked, Canelo reportedly sought a hefty payout, $200 million, for the Benavidez face-off.

Marking Canelo’s debut in mainland England, some reports suggest a potential clash with Chris Eubank Jr. brewing. If that’s the case, then per the four-fight deal with the Riyadh Season, Canelo will have one more slot open. He has options: go for the rematch against Dmitry Bivol or face David Benavidez for yet another historic clash.

So fans need not lose hope. After having fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Triple G (over three fights!), Dmitry Bivol, and many more champions, to say that Canelo has been ducking one particular fighter just because he hits hard calls for better reflection.

