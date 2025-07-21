Mike Tyson Biopic Star Reveals Why Canelo Will Never Beat Terence Crawford

With the Manny Pacquiao and Oleksandr Usyk fights over, the boxing world now stares at what’s probably the biggest showdown of the year: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. The two world champions are set for a momentous clash on September 13 at the Allegiant Stadium. Not a day goes by when fans and pundits don’t share their viewpoints about the fight. One conversation literally hogs the headlines: Who’s going to win, Crawford or Canelo?

As of now, Canelo Alvarez remains the clear favorite in oddsmakers’ books. The super middleweight will defend his undisputed title from the challenger who’s climbing up two weight divisions. Still, there are a few who think, notwithstanding the odds he faces, Terence Crawford stands a chance to best the fellow pound-for-pound star. During an interview with DJ Vlad, martial artist and Hollywood icon Michael Jai White, who portrayed Mike Tyson in the 1995 HBO biopic, revealed the reasons why Crawford may have an upper hand when he meets Canelo.

According to the 57-year-old actor, the upcoming fight could resemble the 2013 Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez. So, citing existing odds that seem to give the Mexican superstar a slight edge, when the host asked, “So do you feel that Canelo is going to win?” Michael Jai White immediately replied, “No.”

via Imago Boxen: 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09.12.2024 Terence Crawford *** Boxing 62nd WBC Annual Convention, Gala Dinner, Hamburg, 09 12 2024 Terence Crawford

Why? “Because Crawford could find people to fight like Canelo, who’s amazing,” the actor-director said. Over the years, Canelo has evolved for good. However, White believes he’s yet to catch up with someone like Terence Crawford. “I just don’t think he’s as fast as Crawford, and I think Crawford is just a little step ahead as far as movement is concerned,” he said.

It would be difficult for Crawford to knock out Canelo. Yet, the latter would find it hard to pin his opponent either. Taking a cue from the Mayweather-Canelo match, he said, “Canelo is way better now. Yeah. He’s way better now, but I still think there’s an edge. It won’t necessarily be exactly like that.” So, essentially, Terence Crawford could outpoint Canelo. The Mexican icon has got his fundamentals in place. Still, while taking on a ring general like Crawford, he would need to adjust a lot.

According to Michael Jai White, where Crawford excels in doing things unconventionally, Canelo conforms to a traditional approach.

Terence Crawford might just pull it off against Canelo Alvarez!

It’s a tough call. But the martial artist, who dazzled in movies like ‘Universal Soldier‘ and ‘Never Back Down,’ seemingly echoed what many experts mentioned earlier. Despite Canelo’s well-earned reputation for having a granite chin, Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards believes Crawford could hurt him.

via Imago June 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America – Undisputed Junior Welterweight champion Terence Crawford defeats WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn via KO in the Ninth round of their WBO Welterweight title fight on June 9, 2018 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terence Crawford KO s Jeff Horn To Win WBO Welterweight Title – ZUMAt114 20180610_zap_t114_524 Copyright: xMarcelxThomasx

He allayed concerns over Crawford’s long layoff. To Edwards, who recently manned Caleb Plant’s corner, the Nebraskan appears a ‘boxing savant’ who can adjust to anything. He cautioned. Crawford should watch out lest Canelo take control in the early rounds. However, Edwards felt the former still held the card to claim a historic win. “He has more dexterity, more agility. Um, he’s going to be better in the later rounds. He’s a little taller, his arms are longer, and, uh, just yeah, I think he’s got a lot of advantages,” the highly respected trainer said.

Certainly, opinions have undergone a visible change since the fight was officially announced a few months back. Though still a huge underdog, many have started to think Terence Crawford has a competitive chance to turn the tables on the super middleweight king.

Do you agree with Michael Jai White’s arguments about Crawford defeating Canelo?