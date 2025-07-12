Mike Tyson Demands $1 Million Payoff From Jake Paul After Katie Taylor Outpoints Amanda Serrano

It’s over! With their third clash, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have officially etched their names into boxing history. And yet, the outcome remained unchanged. Just like in their previous two encounters, Taylor retained her titles. It was a tightly contested bout, one that could have swung either way. In the end, however, the judges spoke. One scored it a 95-95 draw, while the other two gave Taylor the edge with identical 97-93 scores. With that, the Irish legend once again affirmed her status as one of the all-time greats in women’s boxing.

But the echoes of Taylor’s triumph are being heard far beyond the ring. For some, it’s pure elation. For others, it’s the sweet sound of winning bets. Among the latter? None other than Mike Tyson. Reports suggest the former heavyweight champion had placed a wager with his most recent opponent, Jake Paul. He backed Katie Taylor to win. The two fought in a special ten-round bout under custom rules on the same Netflix card that featured the Taylor-Serrano rematch at AT&T Stadium last November. With Taylor’s victory now sealed, Tyson is ready to collect.

Calling Paul out on social media, Tyson wrote that he’ll meet him at dinner to claim the $1 million he’s owed. He also made sure to salute both women for their historic performance: “Congrats to [Katie Taylor] and [Amanda Serrano] on the trilogy fight on Netflix. [Jake Paul] see you at dinner to collect my million!” his tweet read.