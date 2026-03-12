Mike Tyson Ends Floyd Mayweather Fight Postponement Rumors With Historic Muhammad Ali Announcement

Last week, Dan Rafael reported that the Mike Tyson-Floyd Mayweather exhibition match may face postponement. However, according to Mike Tyson, the showdown between the two boxing greats could still take place on the originally scheduled April 25 date. The fight, announced late last year, has been surrounded by rumors and speculation, particularly over its timing. As for the venue, it’s set for the Congo, where Muhammad Ali defeated George Foreman fifty-two years ago to become a two-time heavyweight champion. Tyson made sure to highlight that history while speaking with Ariel Helwani, who asked for an update during their interview.

“Hey, listen, that’s something I signed for already,” the former heavyweight champion replied. “It’s already going down; it’s going to be going down in Africa.”

“I believe so,” he added when the MMA journalist probed whether the fight would still happen on April 25.

Helwani also noticed Mike Tyson wearing a cast on his hand and questioned whether it could affect the Mayweather bout. The former world champion downplayed the issue, saying he sprained his hand during training. Still, he sounded uncertain: “Let’s see.”

Tyson also revealed that the match with Floyd Mayweather would be a free-weight fight – a catchweight – potentially scheduled for eight rounds. He then confirmed that the organizers of the bout are planning to use the same ring in which Ali and Foreman fought back in 1974. Though he sounded optimistic about the specific details, Iron Mike also appeared cautious.

“It’s gonna happen. It’s going to happen,” he told Ring magazine’s Manouk Akopyan in a separate interview. “Thank God. Thank God. I’m so grateful for it.”

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson: A mega-fight hanging in the balance

The uncertainty surrounding the fight stems largely from reports about Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming fight schedule. The 50-0 icon, who came out of retirement a few weeks ago, is scheduled to face Manny Pacquiao at a Netflix event on September 19 in a professional boxing match. Meanwhile, reports also indicate that in June, he is set to face kickboxer and martial artist Mike Zambidis in an exhibition bout in Greece.

“2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me…(Europe)… I’m on my way to entertain! Athens, Greece,” Mayweather’s Instagram post read. “Get ready for an all-out exhibition; this summer will be a legendary battle. June is the month when history will be made at the Telekom Center. Different energy. Different level.”

The development complicates the picture. If the Tyson exhibition is included, Mayweather would fight three times in a six-month span. With most of the reigning champions limiting themselves to a one- or two-fight-per-year formula, that would be a heavy workload for a former title holder who turned 49 just days ago.

A more logical view suggests Mayweather would prioritize the Pacquiao rematch. A bout beforehand against Zambidis, who matches the Filipino star in height, could serve as practical preparation.

Given that landscape, a fight against 59-year-old Tyson may be little more than beyond financial upside and added legacy value.

Mayweather’s last professional bout, against Conor McGregor, occurred eight years ago. Although he has stayed active in exhibitions, his most recent outing came in August 2024, roughly two months before the Mike Tyson–Jake Paul showdown.

Most critics believe the Olympic bronze medalist’s return to the paid ranks is tied to rumored financial issues. In that context, he could anticipate the Pacquiao rematch could provide a needed reset.

While nothing has been finalized, the move toward the Zambidis fight casts doubts on the Tyson matchup. It could instead take place later this year or early next year.