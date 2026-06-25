Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao Fight Plans Rocked by Floyd Mayweather Court Battle

The die may have been cast. The Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao rematch will likely not take place as planned. While the fight doesn’t seem to have been cancelled, it does appear to have been pushed back, with the proposed Mike Tyson exhibition finally taking place in September.

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The development follows the latest court hearing for the lawsuit filed by CSI Sports against Floyd Mayweather Jr. over breach of contract. The promotion sought an injunction, seeking a halt to Mayweather’s upcoming exhibition against Mike Zambidis in Greece. While the fate of that fight, scheduled for June 27, will be decided at a fresh hearing set for today, the legal case already appears to have had a significant impact on the former world champion’s wider fight schedule.

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“The Pacquiao fight is NOT happening in September. The lawyers said the date for the Tyson exhibition is Sept. 12 if they work things out with Floyd. Pacquiao would be moved to January if it happens,” said veteran journalist Dan Rafael, who listened to the phone hearing.

Rafael’s update follows the changes Mayweather-Pacquiao II has undergone recently. Originally scheduled for September 19 at the Sphere, it was shifted to the current date of September 25, with T-Mobile emerging as the likely venue due to the Sphere already being booked for the Eagles concert.

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More significantly, the shift also appeared to move the fight away from the controversy that has surrounded it over the last few months, when Mayweather claimed the fight with Pacquiao would be an exhibition.

While Mayweather’s exhibitions against Mike Tyson and Zambidis were part of the wider discussion, the fight that drew particular interest from fans and experts alike was the rematch with Manny Pacquiao. In particular, Mayweather’s comeback announcement this February heightened the interest surrounding a second meeting following their famous “Fight of the Century” in 2015.

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That optimisim only grew in recent weeks. A new date and venue, along with the Netflix event that confirmed the arrangements would follow professional bout regulations, renewed excitement around the fight to a certain extent. The latest change to the potential January schedule now comes as that momentum appears to have stalled, leaving the future of the rematch uncertain once again.

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With the Tyson exhibition finally taking place as Rafael suggested, it’s not clear how much enthusiasm fans will have left for it.

The fight has been under discussion since last September. Entering 2026, it appeared the bout would take place by the end of April, with Congo being the likely venue. However, as the situation evolved, with Mayweather facing a string of lawsuits, including the $7.3 million tax lien filed by the IRS and reports about the possibility of his passport being revoked, the fate of the fight remained uncertain.

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Tyson’s reported hand injury added another layer of uncertainty. However, as CSI argued in court, the postponement did not affect its contractual rights because sufficient time remained to reschedule the event.

To their credit, both sides remained optimistic, saying that the Mayweather-Tyson exhibition will happen. With Rafael now providing a potential date, things may finally settle down on that front.

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All eyes on court as Floyd Mayweather’s Greece showdown faces crucial test

What is of immediate concern to Mayweather and his supporters is the fate of the Zambidis exhibition.

While the lawsuit continued to hang over him, Mayweather, for his part, remained unperturbed and even shared a video message with fans, speaking about his visit to Athens for the Zambidis faceoff.

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But that enthusiasm could be misleading, as developments in the court suggest the seriousness of the situation.

The fight has become the central point of contention in the entire affair that saw CSI Sport file the lawsuit and seek a halt to the event taking place at Athens’ OAKA Olympic Center the day after tomorrow.

The promotion claims it holds exclusive promotional and production rights for the Tyson exhibition and Pacquiao fight under signed agreements with Mayweather. The company cites reports connecting the Pacquiao fight to Netflix and his planned exhibition against Zamibidis as evidence that he violated those arrangements. As a result, it is now seeking to block the Greece outing and recover expenses incurred.

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As Dan Rafael pointed out in a separate tweet, the fate of the exhibition will be decided today when the court hears the arguments again.

What many observers will be watching closely is the question: what if the court finds merit in CSI’s case and orders a stop to the exhibition?

Such a situation will not only dent Mayweather’s reputation but also put the fate of his other fights into doubt because the parties involved will likely view future plans with greater skepticism.

Given that CSI is involved with the Tyson exhibition, that flight may likely get the green light. But what happens to the Pacquiao rematch? Already, DAZN, which is supposed to be the broadcast partner of the Zambidis bout, has removed it from its June schedule on its platform.

Within the boxing world there are precedents where successful injunctions resulted in fights being stopped at the last moment. The most notable example is the case involving former bantamweight title holder Julian Solis in 1991, where the court ruled in favor of the manager granting a “negative preliminary injunction.”

With just two days remaining before the Zambidis exhibition, attention now turns to what the court ultimately decides.