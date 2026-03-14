Mike Tyson Predicts Gervonta Davis’ Fate Against Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis After Comparison Question

While he fields a barrage of questions outside the ring, few doubt what Gervonta Davis can still do inside it. Mired in legal cases, his personal life has raised concerns about his future. Even so, some, like Mike Tyson, believe that if he regains his focus, Tank may be the only fighter capable of beating Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis.

In Davis’s absence, the landscape at 135 pounds and in the divisions above has shifted. With wins over formidable opponents like William Zepeda and, most recently, Teofimo Lopez, Stevenson has cemented his place among the sport’s most recognizable names. Though he hit a few bumps early, Keyshawn Davis has also emerged as a serious contender. Still, Tyson feels that, despite their skills and ring IQ, the two would have their hands full against Gervonta Davis, who is back in the headlines amid talks of a potential rematch with Isaac Cruz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s (Tank) a great fighter. He is a great fighter,” Tyson told a reporter. “You know, certainly when he’s serious about it, you know, I don’t know if he’s as serious as he used to be, but when he was serious, he was a hell of a fighter that nobody came close to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s the only one I gave a chance against Shakur and that guy, Keyshawn Davis,” he added. “They’re scary fighters, too, because they’re sophisticated. The other guy is sophisticated and mean, but Tank is just a force of nature, you know. You just have to give him the credit, you know? Even though he talks sh*t and stuff, he thinks he’s the f**king man.”

This praise, however, comes at a turbulent time in Davis’ career. Known for finishing fights inside the distance, Davis, aptly nicknamed “Tank,” has often drawn comparisons to a young Mike Tyson. But the controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. intensified scrutiny, and his legal troubles kept him in the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago April 22, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Action between Gervonta ÃËœTankÃ Davis 29-0 27KOs green trunks and Ryan Garcia 23-1 black trunks in their 136 pound catchweight bout at T Mobile Arena on Showtime Pay Per View. Davis won the bout by knockout at 1:44 in the seventh round. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAd151 20230422_znp_d151_038 Copyright: xAdamxDelGiudicex

Against that backdrop, recent reports suggest the Baltimore native, now a WBA “champion in recess,” could be working toward a return. His team, including longtime trainer Calvin Ford, has indicated the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tyson’s faith in Gervonta Davis – Still reality or wishful thinking?

“He ain’t gone nowhere. ‘Tank’ is still here,” Ford told The Rize Podcast. “… When he comes back, it’s got to be the right fight because we want to entertain…” He will be back in the mix. Y’all got to remember ‘Tank’ has been doing this sh*t since he was seven years old. Sometimes you need that reset… Going through the things that he’s been going through… he looks happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ford stopped short of naming an opponent, speculation followed quickly. Reports surfaced that Davis could be targeting a midyear comeback with a Pit Bull rematch under consideration.

Tyson’s optimism and confidence in Davis’ abilities are understandable. Still, it warrants caution. He’s attempting a comeback while carrying significant baggage, and the division has not stood still. Meanwhile, Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi will now compete for the position he once held in the lightweight hierarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Davis intends to chase fights with Shakur Stevenson, Keyshawn Davis, or, for that matter, any other big name, he will need to build his standing step by step. He remains a recognizable name, but the hype has faded. It may take some time before he is positioned for a marquee showdown. But by that time, whether Stevenson or Davis will still be waiting is an entirely different question.