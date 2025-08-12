Mike Tyson’s Ex-Coach Gives Subtle Nod to Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Despite Being a “Step Too Far”

“Commercially, this fight breaks all kinds of records. … This is going to do the biggest numbers probably that we’ve ever seen in the sport,” said Eddie Hearn, shedding light on the potential Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight. Reportedly, the two camps are in talks for a 2026 matchup. Unlike Paul, who is coming off a successful outing against former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Joshua hasn’t been so fortunate. It has been nearly twelve months since he lost his title fight to Daniel Dubois. More recently, he underwent elbow surgery, further sidelining him for a considerable period.

With the chances of an epic all-British clash with Tyson Fury now appearing bleak, a return to title contention seems equally daunting for Anthony Joshua, who will turn 36 in October. The former unified heavyweight champion might therefore be looking for a swan song that not only allows him to leave on a high note but also secures a career-high payday. To that end, opportunity came knocking a few months ago when Jake Paul called him out. Understandably, many are not in favor of the matchup. But there are a few, such as Hall of Fame trainer Teddy Atlas, who believe it could also be ‘intriguing.’

In the latest episode of his podcast ‘The Fight With Teddy Atlas,’ Mike Tyson’s former trainer shared his thoughts on the potential Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight. As the show reached its final segment, his son and co-host, Teddy Atlas III, brought up the topic that has been gaining significant traction. The veteran trainer began by praising Paul, noting that he has been smart about selecting opponents, promoting himself, and establishing himself as the name that brings in the money.

However, when it comes to facing someone like Anthony Joshua, “this might be a step too far,” opined Teddy Atlas. The English heavyweight has been through a rough patch, but that doesn’t mean he is completely out of form. “Joshua is coming off being knocked out. Joshua hasn’t fought for a year, right, but it’s about a year. And there’s something there—there are some ghosts in his attic… I don’t know if those ghosts are still taking up space. I don’t know if maybe there could be a better exorcism for those ghosts than fighting a Jake Paul. That might be just the exorcism you need to clear out the attic,” he said.

According to Atlas, that’s where the problem lies. It’s difficult to gauge how Joshua might perform against Jake Paul. Yet this very uncertainty is precisely what makes the fight both ‘intriguing and in some ways infuriating.’

Still, instead of dismissing it outright, Teddy Atlas believes the Paul – Joshua matchup deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul: Still time to think

He said, “I’m willing to take that step to find out. That’s it.” But he also added, “I know Joshua is a gold medalist. He’s a two-time, uh, champion. He’s a big guy…a good puncher, especially with the right hand. Um, you know, he he’s a former world champion, but he’s also a former world champion who’s getting older. He’s also a former world champion coming off a devastating knockout loss.”

Considering the money he has already made, Joshua is in a comfortable position where his hunger to prove himself may be less than before. Nonetheless, in terms of skill, Joshua remains far ahead of Paul.

That gap is precisely what concerns some observers. For instance, noted sports journalist Gareth A. Davies told ‘The Stomping Ground’ that the fight might not ‘be safe for Jake Paul.’ For the American YouTuber-turned-boxer, it could turn into a nightmare. In his view, the fight should not receive a license.

For now, fans can only wait and watch. Notwithstanding the risks involved, the Anthony Joshua – Jake Paul bout promises all the intrigue and drama befitting an event of such magnitude.

