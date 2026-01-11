Mike Tyson’s Ex-Coach Slams Referee for Risking Boxer’s Life During Boxing Event in Germany

With nine out of its ten bouts stopped early, the Queensberry card at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, appears a likely exception. However, the event also featured a depressingly familiar sight, a hesitant referee, potentially putting the life of a fighter into danger. A delayed stoppage occurred during the co-main fight of the event, headlined by Agit Kabayel’s interim title defense. It drew sharp responses, including one from Mike Tyson‘s former trainer, Teddy Atlas.

Petar Milas won the ten-round bout for the IBF’s international heavyweight title after knocking out Germany’s Granit Shala. The Croat fighter won fair and square. But many believe the fight should have been stopped much earlier, as Shala was clearly struggling to offer resistance. The referee’s hesitation provoked Atlas, a veteran who has seen too many careers ruined by poor officiating

Teddy Atlas unloads on the referee

The award-winning trainer, who once worked at Cus D’Amato’s famed Catskill Gym where young Mike Tyson sharpened his skills, took to his Instagram and posted a pointed rebuke. “A license to do anything in life is a privilege, not a right,” he wrote. “And when it comes to responsibility, this referee lost that privilege. Could have been a fatality.”

His anger stemmed from the way Shala labored as he stood to resume the fight. The referee could have stepped in sooner to protect the German heavyweight.

The initial rounds saw the two fighters testing each other. For a moment, it appeared the fight had lost steam. As the fight approached the final round, the pace picked up. Fighting from the inside, Milas, who had been shifting stances, unleashed an attack and dropped Shala with a close right hook. The German heavyweight got up and beat the referee’s count.

But it became increasingly apparent that he was not well.

Milas vs. Shala: A bout that went on too long

“He’s not doing well. He’s not doing well. I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” the commentator was heard saying. Despite this, the referee waved the fight on. Shala tried to clinch Milas, but the Croat heavyweight pushed him onto the ropes and hurled a volley of shots he couldn’t answer.

Milas even pleaded with the referee as Shala’s condition worsened. Still, the fight continued until Milas wrapped up with a simple 1-2 combination. Shala struggled to his feet as the referee counted, but his corner soon ended it by throwing in the towel.

Instances like this often highlight the brutal reality that a match official’s decision could change the fighter’s future. A bad decision not only puts their career into jeopardy but also leaves them with life-threatening injuries. Teddy Atlas’s comments offer a stark reminder.