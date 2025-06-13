Mike Tyson’s Family Has Only One Wish for Manny Pacquiao Amid Concerns Over Return at 46

Seven months ago, nineteen years after his last professional bout, Mike Tyson stepped into the ring and faced Jake Paul. As he watched his father prepare for the battle, Amir Tyson, part of the event’s coverage team, predicted, “Tyson, knockout/TKO. Three rounds or less.” Quite bold considering Iron Mike was 58 years old, facing an opponent nearly 30 years his junior. Concerns over Tyson risking his health were widespread. So is that the reason why Amir Tyson appeared a bit alarmed as he came across Manny Pacquiao‘s latest training footage?

On August 21, 2021, Yordenis Ugas convinced the PacMan to consider retirement for good. In the long run, Ugas seems to have failed. Four years after the loss, Manny Pacquiao is back, all set for a fresh championship run. On July 19, the Filipino icon will face welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Arena. While training clips continue to excite fans, a quiet narrative has been building up on the sidelines. Not too enthusiastic about the 46-year-old boxing great’s dramatic comeback, a few are worried whether the PacMan is biting off more than he can chew.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amir Tyson on Manny Pacquiao’s return: Let’s just hope he makes it through unscathed

Tagging Elie Seckbach’s latest post, which featured Manny Pacquiao training alongside his stablemates, on his Instagram Story, Amir Tyson wrote, “I really hope Manny holds his own and doesn’t get hurt.” Recalling childhood memories, Mike Tyson’s son shared how Pacquiao was one of his favorite boxing icons. But times have changed. “If this was 2012, I would have no doubt he would win. But now I’m not sure, but we shall see.” Surrounded by an eager-cheering crowd, Manny Pacquiao could be seen shadowboxing. In between, displaying his legendary speed, he would throw lightning-fast punches. Later, he interacted with fans, most of whom appeared to be from back home in the Philippines.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m Elie Seckbach Reporting! (@elieseckbach) Expand Post

But notwithstanding the bonhomie and the upbeat atmosphere at the training camp, the concern Amir Tyson raised remains hard to ignore. In boxing, it is often said, ‘Power is the last thing to leave.’ It might be true in Pacquiao’s case. But what about the speed and form?

His last fight, the exhibition against kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, tells a different story.

Father Time is undefeated, even against champions

For the most part, Manny Pacquiao appeared slow and sluggish. None of the electric speed that he used back in his prime to demolish many a big name was on display. Last month, highlighting the issue, Teddy Atlas’ son wondered whether Pacquiao could pull off yet another upset like he did back in 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman. The legendary trainer had his reservations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Acknowledging Barrios, he said, “Barrios wouldn’t be as big as those other guys, but he’s still a guy that’s confident; he’s a guy that’s a world champion; he’s a guy who throws a lot of punches; he’s a guy who’s younger who’s active.”

And that said, Pacquiao is “playing with fire,” Atlas emphasized. “But there comes a certain point with everything that no matter how much you move the furniture around, you still know what room you’re in; you still know what room you can’t fool yourself in, and he’s in a room where he’s 46 years old with 72 fights,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mano-a-mano, Pacquiao may have better skills than Barrios could ever boast. But then age is one thing that takes a heavy toll on a fighter’s form and style. It’s something even greats like Pacquiao cannot escape from.

What’s your take? Do you think the concerns of Amir Tyson and Teddy Atlas are well in place?